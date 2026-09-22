Man Threw Five-Year-Old Niece Into River, Then Chased Her Father With Machete

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A 37-year-old man has been arrested today for allegedly killing his five-year-old niece by throwing her into a river in Kampung Padang, Tanjung Sedili, in Johor and causing her death yesterday.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations, with police still working to determine the motive behind the attack. Authorities believe the suspect may have underlying mental health issues.

The investigation continues under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the suspect allegedly threw the victim into the river before going on a rampage. The suspect chased the victim’s 40-year-old father while armed with a machete.

The police received a report at about 9.30am and a team was sent to the location.

A struggle ensued as they attempted to apprehend the suspect, and a police officer was injured in the aftermath.

The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Pasir Gudang for a post-mortem.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

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