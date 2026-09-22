Man Threw Five-Year-Old Niece Into River, Then Chased Her Father With Machete
A 37-year-old man allegedly threw his five-year-old niece into a Johor river — then immediately turned on her father with a machete. He has since been remanded for seven days as police investigate a possible mental health motive.
In Brief
- A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing his five-year-old niece into a river in Johor, killing her.
- The suspect then chased the victim's father with a machete before police arrived and apprehended him.
- The suspect has been remanded for seven days under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with mental health issues suspected.