Malaysia’s Chaotic September In Numbers: RM50m, 173 API, 53 MyKad Features & More

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Malaysia had a lot going on this month and there’s still over a week more before October comes knocking.

A former prime minister was preparing for a possible move from prison to house arrest except there’s a RM50 million condition standing in the way.

A Cabinet minister resigned, while four of his DAP colleagues decided to stay.

The haze and Air Pollutant Index readings are still a huge concern while the government responded to soaring electricity consumption by pushing the protected usage threshold up to 800kWh.

And your humble MyKad? It got a super hyped up redesign but not without a hiccup.

RM50 MILLION

Pic: Facebook / Najib Razak

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s conditional house-arrest arrangement has not yet taken effect because the RM50 million fine attached to the arrangement remains unpaid, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said on 21 September.

Under the conditional pardon, Najib can serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest, with the sentence currently running until 23 August 2028.

Police and Prisons Department officials have already inspected his Jalan Langgak Duta residence as authorities work out how the arrangement would operate.

Anthony Loke announced his resignation as Transport Minister on 19 September following DAP’s emergency Central Executive Committee meeting after Najib was granted a conditional pardon.

For now, however, Najib remains in Kajang Prison pending fulfilment of the conditions.

1 VS 4

One DAP minister offers to leave. Four staying in Cabinet.

But Loke’s departure did not mean DAP was pulling out of the unity government.

Four other DAP Cabinet ministers; Gobind Singh Deo, Hannah Yeoh, Steven Sim and Nga Kor Ming remained in their positions.

Loke said DAP would continue supporting the federal government, framing the decision to remain in Cabinet as necessary for political stability.

The simplest possible summary?

Top man: out.

DAP: still in.

173 in Kapit

By 4pm on 21 September, Kapit, Sarawak recorded an Air Pollutant Index reading of 173, putting it firmly in the “unhealthy” category.

The 101–200 range is classified as unhealthy, and Kapit wasn’t alone.

17 monitoring stations nationwide were in the unhealthy range, with 10 in Sarawak.

The Klang Valley wasn’t exactly getting a free pass either, with Cheras recording 156 and Putrajaya 155.

Selangor’s readings improved during the day, but Johan Setia and Shah Alam remained in the unhealthy range.

53 – Your MyKad just got a serious security upgrade but…

The new-generation MyKad launched on 17 September with 53 security features, up from 23 on the previous generation.

That’s 30 additional security features packed into the humble little blue card most Malaysians have been carrying around for years.

Among the new features are a Dynamic Security Hologram, Transparent Window, Enforcement QR Code and Dual-Interface Chip.

But while the card got a security makeover, some of the digital services that need to recognise it apparently haven’t quite caught up.

New MyKad holders have reported being unable to complete electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification on services including Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Ryt Bank, AEON Bank and GXBank.

MyDigital ID has also been affected, with its online registration system currently unable to recognise the new card.

The problem appears to be a compatibility issue with the redesigned card rather than a problem with the MyKad itself. JPN confirmed on 21 September that eKYC providers are updating their systems to recognise the new MyKad’s design and features, and said it is working with the relevant agencies and service providers to speed up the process.

In the meantime, JPN has advised Malaysians who run into eKYC problems to check with the relevant bank or service provider for an alternative verification method. For MyDigital ID, online registration for new MyKad holders is expected to be supported from 1 October.

800 kWh – The electricity threshold just got bigger

The government expanded electricity bill protection for domestic users from 600kWh to 800kWh per month from September until 31 December.

Households using up to 800kWh are protected from the Automatic Fuel Adjustment, retail charges and SST under the temporary measure.

Why the change?

Pic: Tenaga Nasional Berhad

The government said hotter weather and the recent haze had pushed up electricity consumption for some households, causing them to cross the previous 600kWh threshold and face higher bills.

Basically, if you’ve been blasting the air-conditioner because Malaysia currently feels like the inside of a toaster, there is, temporarily, a little more breathing room.

68,177 – Workers who lost their jobs between January and 16 September

Malaysia recorded 68,177 job losses during the period, according to Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

That’s 15,196 more than during the same period last year, roughly a 29% increase.

Manufacturing and wholesale and retail were among the sectors most affected.

But there is another number worth looking at.

143,653 workers were placed into jobs through PERKESO’s Employment Insurance System and MYFutureJobs between January and 11 September.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s overall unemployment rate remained at 3.0% as of July.

THE WEEK IN ONE SCREEN

RM50m — Najib’s conditional house-arrest fine

2028 — current end date for his SRC sentence

1 vs 4 — Loke out, four DAP ministers stay

173 — Kapit’s API reading

53 — new MyKad security features

800kWh — new electricity protection threshold

68,177 — job losses recorded this year

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