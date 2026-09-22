JPJ Made RM91.2 Million From “H” Series Number Plates

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The Road Transport Department (JPJ) raised RM91.2 million from the recent auction of “H” series special registration numbers (NPI) via the JPJeBid system.

Through a statement on Facebook, the auction that was carried out from 16 to 20 September 2026 recorded RM89,266,542 from bidding results, and RM1,940,100 from service fees.

As many as 34,664 participated in the auction and 8,223 NPIs were successfully auctioned.

H 1 was sold for over RM10 million

Of all the H series numbers, the most coveted “H 1” scored the highest bid when it was sold at RM10,777,777.

NPIs “H 2” through “H 11” also netted millions of ringgit. From highest to lowest, they were sold for:

H 9 – RM4,969,999

H 3 – RM4,209,777

H 5 – RM4,007,777

H 8 – RM4,000,000

H 6 – RM3,380,000

H 2 – RM3,180,000

H 7 – RM3,100,000

H 4 – RM2,437,777

H 11 – RM1,557,777

According the statement, the NPI with the highest number of total bids was H 1001 and H 100, each with 37 bids, followed by H 1805 with 36 bids, as well as H 1777 and H 1848 with 32 bids each.

Proceeds to go back to rakyat in the form of road safety initiatives

JPJ said that the proceeds generated from the NPI auction will return to the public in the form of various Ministry of Transport and JPJ programmes and initiatives that will bring direct benefits to society.

“The success of the H series NPI is not just about digits or registration numbers, but also about bringing value to the people and country,” the statement said.

Minister of Transport offers to resign

Anthony Loke, the current Minister of Transport, recently announced that he has offered to resign from the post.

Loke, who is also the secretary-general at Democratic Action Party (DAP), made the announcement on 19 September after the party held a central executive commitee meeting.

The resignation offer was a response to the conditional pardon granted to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

However, Loke said the move is a personal one, and that other DAP ministers would not be resigning in order to maintain stability in the country.

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Quits Cabinet, Four Other DAP Leaders Stay On

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