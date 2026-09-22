Dissolution On Wednesday: It’s Confirmed, Melaka Heading To The Polls

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Melaka state legislative assembly will be dissolved tomorrow following the announcement by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

According to Ab Rauf, he had received consent from the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

The dissolution would pave way for the 16th Melaka state election, which must be held 60 days from today.

READ MORE: All Eyes On Melaka As Speculations Over Election Heating Up

According Ab Rauf, the Melaka state government will continue operating as a caretaker administration following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, with public services and the day-to-day running of the state to proceed as usual.

“With the dissolution, the term of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly comes to an end. The next process will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law and the decisions of the relevant authorities,” he said.

Ab Rauf also expressed his appreciation to Tun Mohd Ali for granting his consent to the dissolution and for carrying out his constitutional duties with wisdom.

At the same time, he assured Melaka residents that the dissolution did not mean the state government would cease functioning.

“The administration of Melaka, the delivery of public services, public welfare matters, security and the Government’s daily services will continue as usual,” he said.

He said the Melaka government would function as a caretaker government until a new administration was formed following the state election.

Ab Rauf Credits State Administration

Asked whether he was satisfied with the performance of the state government under his administration, Ab Rauf said he appreciated the contributions of all members of the Melaka State Executive Council and government agencies in ensuring the continuity of the state administration.

He said the state government had managed to resolve around 5,000 complaints across Melaka, with about 80% successfully addressed.

He said the complaints covered several areas, including public welfare, infrastructure, the economy and housing.

BN Yet To Reveal Coalition Partner

However, Ab Rauf, who is also Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, remained tight-lipped on which coalition or party BN would work with for the upcoming state election.

He said discussions would be held with parties involved before BN determines its next course of action.

“Certainly, I will hold negotiations with any party involved and assess the discussions and negotiations.

“Certainly, it is not for my personal interest, but about how we can administer the state for the people.”

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