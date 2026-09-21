Tuanku Muhriz Revokes Negeri Sembilan Exco Appointments With Immediate Effect

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Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has revoked the appointments of the state’s executive councillors with immediate effect after finding that they had breached their oath of office through their actions and statements on Sept 15.

According to the Malay Mail, the palace said the decision was made under Article XXXVIII(5) of the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959, which provides that members of the State Executive Council hold office at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

“His Royal Highness the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus has revoked the appointment of Members of the State Executive Council, Negeri Sembilan with immediate effect for violating their oath of office,” the palace said in a statement.

Exco Members Had Pledged Allegiance

The palace said the affected Exco members had taken and signed their oath and pledge of allegiance before Tuanku Muhriz on Aug 7, before being appointed to the council.

Under the pledge, they had committed themselves to the Ruler and the royal institution, vowed to protect the sovereignty of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution and acknowledged the authority vested in the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU).

“They have breached that oath by their actions and statements on September 15.”.

Each affected Exco member was also subsequently informed of the revocation individually in writing.

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Throne Dispute Deepens As Exco Recognises Tuanku Nadzaruddin

MB Told To Propose New Exco Line-Up

Following the decision, Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim has been instructed to submit a list of candidates for a new State Executive Council for Tuanku Muhriz’s consideration and consent under Article XXXVIII(2) of the state Constitution.

The Ruler also expects Ismail to ensure that the state administration continues without disruption in accordance with the Constitution, while safeguarding the interests of the people.

The revocation follows a Sept 15 Exco meeting at which all members reportedly supported a proclamation concerning Tuanku Muhriz’s position.

Ismail subsequently confirmed that the decision had been made unanimously and that the state secretary had been instructed to proceed with the proclamation’s gazettement.

DKU Disputes Exco Authority

The move comes amid an ongoing constitutional dispute over Tuanku Muhriz’s position as Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

On Sept 17, the DKU reiterated that Tuanku Muhriz remained the lawful ruler and that there was no vacancy in the position.

It said matters involving Malay customs, including the selection, appointment, abdication and removal of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, fall under the DKU’s jurisdiction under Article XVI of the state Constitution.

AGC Says Earlier Proclamation Invalid

The Attorney-General’s Chambers has also said the April 19 proclamation concerning Tuanku Muhriz’s removal was invalid because mandatory requirements under Article 10 had not been fulfilled.

The AGC said there was no evidence that any disqualification grounds under Article 10(1) applied to Tuanku Muhriz and that the menteri besar and Exco had no unilateral authority to remove him or declare the position vacant.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Remains Negri Sembilan Ruler As AGC Declares April Proclamation Invalid

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