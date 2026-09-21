Shameera Nasreen, Zairin Adam Lead APBN 2026 Youth Honourees

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Shameera Nasreen Ahamed Noordeen battled adversity to become the first Indian Muslim to be crowned the winner of Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara (APBN) 2026 in the Female Individual category, marking a major milestone in her journey as a young community leader.

The achievement, however, did not come overnight.

Shameera built her leadership credentials from the grassroots through the Malaysian Indian Youth Council (MIYC), an organisation that provided her with a platform to learn, speak up, serve the community and develop as a youth leader.

Her experiences and opportunities through MIYC eventually paved the way for her to emerge as the national APBN winner.

The recognition also represents more than a personal achievement for Shameera, as her journey highlighted the contributions and aspirations of the Indian Muslim community, women and Malaysia’s younger generation.

Global Scout Leader Wins APBN 2026 Win

Meanwhile, Zairin Adam Abdul Aziz, Kandersteg International Scout Centre (KISC) Committee for the 2026–2030 term, has been named the Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara (APBN) 2026 winner in the Male Individual category.

A youth leader and Scouting advocate, Zairin Adam began his leadership journey through the Scout Movement before taking on youth leadership roles at national, regional and international levels.

He recently made history by becoming the first Malaysian and Muslim member of the KISC committee. KISC is the World Scout Centre in Switzerland, and its Committee serves as its governing body.

From 2022 to 2025, Zairin Adam served as the Asia-Pacific Regional Youth Representative of the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), representing young people across 33 countries.

At the national level, he has been involved in developing young leaders and promoting meaningful youth participation in decision-making within the Scout Movement.

Among his recent initiatives was the National Youth Leadership Training Course (NYLTC) 2025, which trained 52 young leaders aged below 25, with 35 subsequently taking up leadership positions at district, state and national levels.

Recognition Of Youth Leadership

Shameera and Zairin Adam was among the winners announced at the national-level APBN 2026 presentation ceremony held at The Everly Putrajaya on Sept 14.

Both winners received RM20,000, a trophy, mock cheque and certificate for her achievement.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari officiated the ceremony, which was also attended by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Mordi Bimol, Ministry secretary-general Datuk Rahimi Ismail and Youth and Sports Department director-general Azura Abidin.

From Grassroots To National Stage

The national APBN selection followed a state-level nomination process that began in June, with state winners subsequently nominated for the national competition.

Winners were selected by panels comprising experts in their respective categories before undergoing consideration and validation by the APBN Winners Validation Committee.

Other winners this year included Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia District Bangi won the Youth Organisation category.

Esther Ezhilnanggai won the Anugerah Emas Remaja Perdana, while national Muay Thai athlete Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib received the Youth and Sports Minister’s Special Award.

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