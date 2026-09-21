He Went Live To Clear His Name, Thirty Minutes Later, He Was Gone

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Malaysia’s anime, comics and games (ACG) community is mourning the death of Solomon Freeman Looi, a longtime figure in the local cosplay and hobbyist scene.

Looi, who went online by the name Solomon Freeman and was known in the community as “Dr Solomon,” died in the early hours of 15 September after falling from a height in the Kepong area, China Press reported.

Police confirmed they received a report at around 4:43am. The fall was reportedly from about 20 storeys.

Preliminary investigations did not find a suicide note, police said. The case remains under investigation.

Looi went live on Facebook at around 3am, roughly half an hour before his death, according to Mothership.SG.

In the livestream, he spoke about a past legal dispute and said he had been the subject of false rumours spread by an acquaintance, which he said damaged his standing in the community. He said the matter had since been cleared up.

In the early hours of the morning, Looi’s final Facebook post contained just two words: “Good bye.”

Community Pays Tribute

Looi was widely described as a longtime contributor to Malaysia’s ACG scene, with public records linking him to Comic Fiesta, Little Akiba and Culture Japan, China Press reported.

HobbyCon, a hobby and lifestyle convention based in Kota Kinabalu, posted a tribute on Facebook mourning his death.

Friends and acquaintances also shared condolence messages on social media. One person who said they had known Looi for 16 years wrote that they hoped to see him again “on the other side.”

Another person who described themselves as a former employee said Looi had given them a job at a time when they were in debt, changing the course of their life.

Community members have asked for privacy for Looi’s family as funeral arrangements are finalised.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

READ MORE: Rising Numbers Of Male Youth Suicides In Malaysia A Worrying Trend

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