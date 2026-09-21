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40,000 Young Riders, One Message: Keep The Throttle, Drop The Illegal Racing
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40,000 Young Riders, One Message: Keep The Throttle, Drop The Illegal Racing

Instead of telling young motorcyclists to change who they are, Ride Dakwah Anak Muda met them where they were — and drew 40,000 to Alor Setar.

by
September 21, 2026
Credit: @ustazwadiannuar/Threads
In Brief
  • Over 40,000 young motorcyclists attended Ride Dakwah Anak Muda, combining motorcycle culture with Islamic outreach to discourage illegal racing.
  • Speakers and influencers urged young riders to embrace responsible riding, obey traffic laws, and channel energy into positive deeds.

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Over 40,000 attendees gathered for Ride Dakwah Anak Muda at Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim, Alor Setar, in Kedah. Held from 19 to 20 September, the community event merges motorcycle culture with Islamic youth outreach.

The programme was designed to reach young motorcyclists, known locally as mat motor, by offering them a positive, faith-based environment. The day’s activities included religious talks, mass congregational prayers, and a group convoy ride, all aimed at channelling youthful energy away from illegal racing and negative street culture.

Key speakers and celebrities spread positive messages

Ustaz Wadi Annuar delivered core Islamic teachings and spiritual guidance tailored to young motorcyclists.

In his lectures, he urged young riders to channel their collective energy into good deeds and mutual support rather than negative street culture. He also stressed the importance of responsible riding, reminding youths to obey traffic laws and look out for one another on the road.

The event also brought in popular radio announcer Faizal Ismail (FBI) and TikTok influencer Adib Addandi (Adib ESR) to connect with the younger crowd. Adib ESR, a well-known figure in motorcycle circles, helped bridge motorcycle culture with the event’s spiritual theme, while motoring influencer Beymad rounded out the lineup, bringing further engagement with the youth audience.

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