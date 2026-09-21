40,000 Young Riders, One Message: Keep The Throttle, Drop The Illegal Racing
Instead of telling young motorcyclists to change who they are, Ride Dakwah Anak Muda met them where they were — and drew 40,000 to Alor Setar.
Credit: @ustazwadiannuar/Threads
In Brief
- Over 40,000 young motorcyclists attended Ride Dakwah Anak Muda, combining motorcycle culture with Islamic outreach to discourage illegal racing.
- Speakers and influencers urged young riders to embrace responsible riding, obey traffic laws, and channel energy into positive deeds.