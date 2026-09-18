UMNO Wants Malaysians To Help Pay Najib’s RM50 Million Fine – Here’s What Else Happened

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UMNO has announced a nationwide donation drive to help former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak settle the RM50 million fine attached to his conditional pardon.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on UMNO leaders, members, supporters and anyone who wishes to contribute to chip in voluntarily.

Zahid said the collection would be carried out transparently and in compliance with the law, although details on how the donation drive will be administered have not yet been announced.

The announcement came hours after it was confirmed that Najib had been granted a conditional pardon by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until 23 August 2028, subject to the payment of the RM50 million fine and other conditions.

But UMNO’s donation drive was only one of several reactions to the decision.

UMNO: “Syukur”

Zahid said UMNO welcomed the decision with gratitude and expressed appreciation to the King.

He described it as a major relief for Najib, his family and UMNO supporters, while reminding party members to maintain decorum and respect the legal process.

Zahid also reiterated UMNO’s commitment to respecting the Malay Rulers, the Federal Constitution and the rule of law.

The Debunked Viral “House Arrest Order”

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Hannah Yeoh also found herself dragged into the saga after a purported house-arrest order bearing her signature circulated online yesterday.

She denied signing the document, saying it was fake and that the Pardons Board had not even convened when it surfaced.

Her press secretary has since lodged a report with the authorities, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Meanwhile, The Media Swarmed Najib’s Prison And Home

The announcement also triggered a media rush to both Kajang Prison and Najib’s residence in Jalan Langgak Duta.

Bernama reported that more than 50 local and international media personnel gathered outside his residence, while access to Kajang Prison was restricted and controlled by prison personnel.

So, What Exactly Happens Now?

Najib’s conditional pardon means he can serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, but the arrangement comes with conditions.

The Legal Affairs Division has said that failure to comply with the conditions could result in the conditional pardon being revoked.

The full details of those conditions, however, have not been publicly disclosed.

For now, one thing is clear: Najib’s next chapter won’t be happening inside Kajang Prison and UMNO is already asking supporters to help foot the RM50 million bill.

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