Passenger Dies On Malaysia Airlines Flight From KL To Sydney

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On September 16, a passenger died on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency mid-air.

The man was travelling on flight MH141, which departed Kuala Lumpur that morning and landed in Sydney at 7.43pm, completing the roughly eight-hour journey.

He is believed to be an Indian national in his seventies, according to Daily Mail Australia, and was travelling with a family member, Malaysia Airlines said.

He suffered a severe asthma attack during the flight.

“Upon encountering the emergency, three nurses, a doctor, and a cabin crew member on board immediately attended to the passenger and commenced CPR,” Malaysia Airlines said in a statement.

“The passenger was subsequently pronounced deceased by the doctor on board.”

Airline Extends Condolences

Malaysia Airlines said it extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.

The airline added that it regrets the inconvenience experienced by passengers affected by the disruption to flights MH141 and MH140, referring to the return Sydney-to-Kuala Lumpur service.

New South Wales Police confirmed they are not investigating the matter.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics attended promptly after the plane arrived at Sydney Airport.

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