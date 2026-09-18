Passenger Dies On Malaysia Airlines Flight From KL To Sydney
A passenger died on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency mid-air, with three nurses, a doctor, and a cabin crew member attempting CPR before the flight landed.
Malaysian Airlines FB / Canberra Times
In Brief
- A passenger, believed to be an Indian national in his seventies, died on Malaysia Airlines flight MH141 after suffering a severe asthma attack.
- Three nurses, a doctor, and a cabin crew member performed CPR, but the passenger was pronounced deceased by the on-board doctor.