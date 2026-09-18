Najib Gets House Arrest Until 2028 Under Conditional Pardon

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Incarcerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been granted a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest until 2028.

The decision was made by the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, held today at Istana Negara.

According to a statement by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has granted Najib a conditional pardon.

It said Najib would serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to him paying a fine of RM50 million.

“His Majesty has granted a conditional pardon to Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to him paying a fine of RM50 million,” the statement read.

Najib is required to comply with all conditions imposed under the conditional pardon. The statement said the pardon would be automatically revoked if Najib failed to comply with any of the stipulated conditions.

“If he fails to comply with any of the conditions, the conditional pardon shall be revoked and he shall immediately continue serving the remainder of his sentence in prison,” it said.

The decision comes after Najib’s bid for a full pardon was previously deferred by the Pardons Board just last week.

Najib is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction in the SRC International case.

The former prime minister was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after being found guilty of seven charges involving abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

His sentence was subsequently reduced to six years, while his fine was reduced to RM50 million following the previous Pardons Board decision.

READ MORE: “Where Is Your Loyalty To King And Country?” – Umno Leaders Defend Move To Fight For Najib’s Release

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