Jaclyn Victor’s Ash-Coloured Hair In MyKad Photo Sparks Double-Standard Claims

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The National Registration Department’s (NRD) hair colour ruling is headlining social media debates following singer Jaclyn Victor’s MyKad photo which shows her sporting ash coloured hair. Naturally, this raised questions among members of the public.

On Threads, user @jasminesubramaniam suggested that individuals who were previously prevented from taking photographs for the new-generation MyKad with coloured hair should show NRD officials a screenshot of the Malaysian singer’s new MyKad.

The post prompted several users to question whether the department was applying a double standard in enforcing its requirements for MyKad photographs.

One user, @fareedishak, questioned whether NRD had issued an explanation on the matter.

“Is there already an answer? Still waiting for JPN’s reply on this issue. I heard on the radio earlier that coloured hair is allowed, but it has to be natural-looking,” the user wrote.

Another user, @mns.9753, accused the department of applying double standards.

“Double standards by government departments in Malaysia. Then even Roro gets the benefit. Her hair,” the user commented.

Meanwhile, @dehashomestudioii tagged NRD’s official Threads account and asked whether the department had issued a response.

“Is there an answer yet? Surely we shouldn’t have to spend RM200 just to dye our hair black again just to take an IC photo?” the user said.

The user also argued that people have different reasons for colouring their hair and that the decision should not necessarily be viewed as merely a fashion choice.

“There are reasons why some people colour their hair. If someone does it for personal reasons, that is between them and Allah. Islam also does not prohibit hair colouring as long as it is not done merely for fun or fashion,” the user added.

The comments came after Jaclyn herself posted a selfie holding the new-generation MyKad which showed her with ash coloured hair. This prompted questions about the NRD’s requirements for hair colour as the department had previously said that those with coloured hair should return to their natural colour for their MyKad photo.

NRD Came To Explain

Natural hair colours, including grey hair and subtle henna-dyed hair, are permitted for photographs taken for new MyKad applications.

NRD Identification Card Division director Muhammad Asyraf Sukardi said the department generally permits natural looking hair colours when applicants have their photographs taken for identification cards.

He said this included grey hair and hair coloured with henna, provided the colour was not too pronounced.

“For example, if the individual is of Eurasian descent, there is no issue. But if someone is of Javanese descent and has blonde hair, that is not allowed.

“We allow colours that are closer to natural hair colours,” he said in an interview with Kool FM.

The explanation however did not touch specifically on Jaclyn’s hair colour.

Meanwhile, the NRD had previously advised hijab-wearing women applying for MyKad to wear dark-coloured headscarves.

Asyraf also clarified that women wearing headscarves do not necessarily have to wear black.

He said a dark colour was sufficient because the background used for MyKad photographs was white.

“If an individual wears a light-coloured headscarf, we will not be able to see the headscarf clearly in the photograph,” he said.

The new-generation MyKad had 53 security features, compared with 23 previously.

He also said the QR code on the back of the new MyKad could not be read using ordinary smartphones.

“It can only be read using equipment with an application authorised by JPN,” he said, adding that facial recognition would also be used to verify whether the person presenting the card was its genuine holder.

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