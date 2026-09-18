Going Live Is Easy, Making Money From It Is Not – TikTok Introduce Creator Networks

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Making money by going live on a social media platform is not as easy as it sounds – even if you’re selling killer products.

For aspiring content creators and online entrepreneurs, attracting viewers, keeping them engaged and turning that attention into income requires more than simply going live and promoting a product.

With rising living costs and economic pressures, some Malaysians are turning to content creation and online businesses as alternative income streams.

However, not everyone has the skills or confidence to promote products or services to an online audience.

Creator Networks Offer A Helping Hand

TikTok says its Creator Networks programme under TikTok LIVE is designed to help creators overcome these challenges through guidance and support from third-party agencies working with the platform.

The networks provide personalised one-to-one coaching, advice and feedback to help creators improve their content and livestreaming skills.

They can also advise creators on ways to increase viewership, identify suitable times to go LIVE, build communities and improve overall livestreaming performance.

Creators can also exchange knowledge and experiences with others within the Creator Networks ecosystem.

The programme was highlighted during TikTok’s Global Creator Networks Summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Sept 15.

No Promise Of Instant Cash

TikTok stressed that Creator Networks do not guarantee a sudden increase in income.

Instead, the programme focuses on improving content quality, boosting audience engagement and helping creators develop potential additional income streams.

The programme is also not limited to established creators or online sellers, with TikTok saying individuals looking to generate income, including single mothers, can seek guidance from Creator Networks.

Meet LIVE Bax, The AI Assistant

TikTok also introduced LIVE Bax, an operational platform designed to help Creator Networks record and analyse creators’ performance.

TikTok Head of LIVE Creator Networks, Product and Strategy, Claire Li, said the AI-powered assistant helps Creator Networks teams obtain information and data about creators’ content while streamlining their daily tasks.

TikTok said livestreaming’s interactive nature is also driving its popularity among creators and consumers.

Unlike conventional online shopping, LIVE allows viewers to interact directly with sellers and creators through comments, likes and virtual gifts while getting immediate answers to questions about products.

For example, shoppers can ask a clothing seller about sizing during a livestream and receive an immediate response instead of waiting for a reply.

240 Million Creators Went LIVE

Li said more than 240 million content creators worldwide went LIVE on TikTok in 2025, almost double the number recorded in 2024.

TikTok also expects the global livestream entertainment market to surpass US$200 billion (about RM576.86 billion) by 2030.

In Malaysia, W Talent is among the agencies working with TikTok LIVE under its Creator Networks programme to support and develop local creators.

The agency regularly shares tips and strategies to help creators grow their brands on their official TikTok account.

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