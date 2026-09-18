Accident Survivor Learns To Live With Part Of His Skull Missing

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“I was almost admitted to a psychiatric ward.”

That was how accident survivor Khairul, 29, who wished to be identified only by his first name, described the darkest period of his life after a horrific accident in 2023 left him with multiple fractures, a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and part of his skull removed.

He said that the accident also changed his physical appearance after doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to allow his severely swollen brain to expand and prevent further injury.

For Khairul, the road to recovery has been long and painful, but he now sees the ordeal as a turning point that taught him the value of family, faith and perseverance.

Listing the injuries he suffered, Khairul said that the accident left him with a fractured left thigh, shattered left kneecap which was replaced with a plastic-made kneecap, a fractured left big toe, three broken fingers, fractured ribs, a broken jaw, and fractures to his left shoulder and arm.

He also suffered a fracture to the right middle ear bone. However, the most serious injury was to his brain.

The removed portion of his skull was kept in a special container at the hospital, with plans for it to be reinserted after a year. However, there was no guarantee that it would fuse properly.

Due to the ongoing court case, Khairul Aidil requested the accident not to be deliberated.

‘I Was Almost Admitted To A Psychiatric Ward’

In Khairul’s case, the original skull had grown, meaning the removed portion was no longer the same size and had become smaller.

As a result, he said a visible depression can appear on his head, particularly when he feels hot or stands for a long period.

But the physical changes were only part of the battle. The diploma in film theatre animation holder said the TBI initially left him behaving like a different person, to the extent that he was almost admitted to a psychiatric ward.

“I was given psychiatric medication to calm me down because of my condition at the time. Several months later, Alhamdulillah, I gradually regained awareness,” he told TRP.

Part Of His Skull Removed, But Not His Will To Live

His injuries also affected his ability to speak. Because of his fractured jaw, he cannot fully close his lips, making it difficult for him to pronounce consonants that require the lips to come together.

At times, he has to use his hand to help close his lips so that he can pronounce certain words.

The difficulty has also affected his once-outgoing personality. Khairul said he had always been a friendly person, but now tries not to talk too much because he worries people may distance themselves from him because of his speech difficulties.

Yet behind his physical limitations is a young man determined not to allow the accident to define the rest of his life.

He credits his family for standing by him from the moment he was hospitalised until his recovery at home.

His family members took turns caring for him, including feeding him through a tube every three hours, administering medication, changing his diapers and attending to his needs, even when he was still struggling with his condition and would sometimes resist their efforts.

Faith Helped Him Find Meaning In His Suffering

For Khairul, their unwavering support became one of the most meaningful lessons from his ordeal, during which he also found strength in his faith.

Looking back, he recalled performing umrah prior to the accident in early 2023 and believes the accident may have been Allah’s way of reminding him of his life, forgiving his past mistakes and showing him who would truly remain by his side through hardship.

He also experienced personal heartbreak during his recovery after learning that his girlfriend, who had initially shown strong concern for him following the accident, had eventually married someone else.

Despite everything, Khairul chose to focus on the people who remained with him.

Rather than seeing his injuries as the end of his life, he continues to work towards regaining his independence through physiotherapy. He said rehabilitation had played a crucial role in bringing him from the condition he was in after the accident to where he is today.

Khairul Aidil underwent almost three months of physiotherapy at the Social Security Organisation (Perkeson) Rehabilitation Centre in Melaka following the accident, where he received access to rehabilitation facilities, equipment and assistance.

His message to other accident survivors is simple: keep fighting and never give up on rehabilitation.

“Continue making the effort to undergo physiotherapy. Alhamdulillah, through physiotherapy, I have come from such a severe condition to where I am today.

“And if you are working, contribute to Perkeso. I am grateful that I was able to undergo rehabilitation at the Perkeso centre in Melaka for almost three months, with all the necessary equipment, facilities and assistance provided.”

For a young man living with part of his skull missing, Khairul’s recovery is more than a story about surviving an accident, it’s a story about regaining a life that almost ended.

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