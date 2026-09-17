World AI Show Malaysia 2026 Wraps Up With Over 1,500 Attendees

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The 48th global edition of the World AI Show concluded at DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, drawing more than 1,500 business and tech leaders over two days (9-10 September).

The event brought together AI decision-makers, policymakers, C-suite executives and infrastructure leaders. More than 50 speakers took part across keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions.

Organised by Trescon, the summit featured over 20 sponsors, exhibitors and solution providers, alongside more than 30 media and association partners.

Focus Areas: Governance, Strategy & Business

Discussions centred on AI infrastructure, sovereign cloud and data foundations. Other topics included enterprise AI deployment, AI use in government and GLCs, cybersecurity, AI governance and generative AI.

The summit also addressed how Malaysian enterprises can move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes, with speakers pointing to secure infrastructure, trusted data and talent development as key factors.

The event was officially opened by Datuk Fabian Bigar, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Digital, who delivered the opening address.

Speakers represented a range of sectors including financial services, technology, energy, telecommunications, retail and manufacturing. They included representatives from Bank Negara Malaysia, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Bursa Malaysia, PETRONAS, CelcomDigi and Mr DIY International, among others.

Nation’s Ambition To Be AI Hub By 2030

Datadog served as Lead Sponsor, with Magure as Platinum Sponsor. Gold Sponsors included Bitdeer AI, Blaize, Nokia, Primary Guard, JumpCloud, Sangfor Technologies and OGX Networks Sdn Bhd.

Alibaba Cloud and Unison came on as Bronze Sponsors. Exhibitors included Cloudspace, Agora, OpenGreet.ai and Accomy.

The event also had backing from CyberSecurity Malaysia, Invest Penang and Sidec, along with association partners such as AMCHAM Malaysia, the Malaysia-India Business Council and MY IOTA.

Organisers said the summit reinforced Malaysia’s position as a strategic AI hub in ASEAN, tying into the country’s broader AI Nation 2030 ambitions.

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