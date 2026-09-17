“Where Is Your Loyalty To King And Country?” – Umno Leaders Defend Move To Fight For Najib’s Release

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Where is your loyalty to the King and country, the second pillar of the Rukun Negara, when discussing the release of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, asked Batu Umno division chief Datuk Gulam Muszaffar Gulam Mustakim.

He said the issue should not be viewed simply as a matter of defending Najib, but as one concerning his constitutional right to receive justice granted under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

In explaining why Umno continues to fight for Najib’s release, the Umno Federal Territories chief said that Najib’s right to serve his sentence under house arrest, as stipulated in an alleged royal addendum in 2024, had effectively been denied, despite subsequent court proceedings concerning the existence and validity of the addendum.

He questioned why claims that the royal addendum did not exist, including statements made in Parliament that certain parties were unaware of it, had been allowed to overshadow the constitutional rights of a Malaysian citizen.

“The existence of the royal addendum has been affirmed by the courts, including the Federal Court, then why are we still questioning it?” Gulam Muszaffar said when contacted by TRP.

READ MORE: Najib’s Pardon Application Deferred, 65 Prisoners Granted Pardons

Gulam Muszaffar said the Attorney General had instead raised the issue of whether the addendum was made during a Pardons Board meeting, but argued that Article 42 vested the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the authority to grant pardons, reprieves or respites in cases falling under the constitutional provision.

He drew a comparison with the full pardon granted to current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the 14th General Election, questioning whether the Pardons Board had been properly constituted at the time.

“But why, when Datuk Seri Najib applied for a pardon or sought to have his sentence served under house arrest, was it questioned?”

READ MORE: Najib’s Fate In King’s Hands, Says Zahid

Gulam Muszaffar stressed that the issue was not about blindly defending Najib, but about upholding his rights and ensuring that constitutional provisions were respected.

He noted that Najib had initially received a reduction in his sentence from 12 years to six years and a reduction in his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million, which he said demonstrated that the Pardons Board process had already resulted in a commutation.

Gulam Muszaffar also maintained that the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had informed the Attorney General about the additional order allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest before completing his tenure.

“This was a decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong made under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution. If we accept such a decision in one case, why should we reject it when it involves Datuk Seri Najib?”

Similarly, Muar Umno division chief and Maharani assemblyman Datuk Ashari Md Sarip said the party’s efforts to secure the release of Najib were not confined to its grassroots supporters but also backed by the party’s top leadership.

“Speaking about human beings, who has never made a mistake? But if we say that Najib, someone who once served as our top leader, committed an offence that cannot be forgiven, that is something we cannot accept,” he said.

READ MORE: No Briefing On Najib’s Pardon, Says Hannah’s Aide

Ashari also questioned what he described as double standards in the matter of Najib’s pardon.

“It is as if there is an entity trying to deny the highest authority in the country and (saying that) we only need to follow its direction,” he told TRP, stopping short of naming the individual he was referring to.

In the recently concluded 2026 Umno General Assembly, the party has vowed to continue its fight for Najib’s release by using all available legal and constitutional channels to seek justice and a full pardon for the former prime minister.

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