Negeri Sembilan Throne Dispute Deepens As Exco Recognises Tuanku Nadzaruddin

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The question of who holds the Negeri Sembilan throne remains unresolved after the state Executive Council’s decision to recognise Tuanku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar came under scrutiny.

Earlier, the Negeri Sembilan Government made a collective decision that the proclamation to remove Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan was valid.

This followed an agreement reached during the Negeri Sembilan State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting on Tuesday, which was chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim.

The Negeri Sembilan Executive Council said the proclamation dated April 19, 2026, was made under Article 10 of the Negeri Sembilan State Constitution (UUTKNS) 1959 and had been signed and sealed by the legitimate Undangs and was therefore in force.

According to Excos, it is the prerogative of the four Undangs to appoint and remove the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, as guaranteed under Articles 32 and 79 of the UUTKNS 1959, as well as Articles 71 and 181 of the Federal Constitution.

“The proclamation was also signed by Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim on August 3, 2026, thereby completing the proclamation in accordance with Article 10(2) of the UUTKNS 1959,” the Negeri Sembilan Executive Council said in a statement yesterday.

The decision effectively shows that the Negeri Sembilan Executive Council recognises the positions of Undang Luak Sungai Ujong Datuk Mubarak Dohak, Undang Luak Rembau Abdul Rahim Yasin, Undang Luak Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad and Undang Luak Johol Datuk Muhammed Abdullah, as well as Tunku Besar Tampin Syed Razman Syed Idrus Al-Qadri as a traditional leader in Negeri Sembilan.

READ MORE: Far From Over – Negeri Sembilan Royalty Crisis Picks Up Again With New Claim

READ MORE: ‘Coronation’ Nullified, Tunku Nadzaruddin Also Loses Tunku Panglima Besar Title

All of them had previously supported the installation of Tuanku Nadzaruddin as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan to replace Tuanku Muhriz.

The Dewan Keadilan dan Undang Negeri Sembilan (DKU) however accused the state exco of treason and an attempted coup d’etat against Tuanku Muhriz and set to challenge their decision in court, as reported by The Edge.

At the same time, earlier today, former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has called for action to be taken against the current state Executive Council members, saying their actions amounted to an act of disloyalty towards Tuanku Muhriz.

He said that in April, when he was still Menteri Besar, he had refused to recognise the position taken by the traditional leaders of Negeri Sembilan.

“On April 20, 2026, the proclamation document (concerning Tuanku Nadzaruddin) was presented to me for signing pursuant to Article 10(2) of the Negeri Sembilan State Constitution (UUTKNS) 1959.

“I refused to sign the document for reasons that I had publicly stated at the time.

“I stressed that the State Government could not accept or recognise the actions of Mubarak Dohak, who was involved in the proclamation process and had completed it on April 19, as he was no longer the Undang Luak Sungai Ujong,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

READ MORE: [WATCH] New Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Installed Amid Questions Over DUN Dissolution

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