Iran Attacked 10 Vessels Near Hormuz, Malaysians Pay 35 Sen More At The Pump This Week

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The Finance Ministry has announced that RON97, unsubsidised RON95, and unsubsidised diesel will all rise by 35 sen per litre for the 17-23 September period.

RON97 climbs to RM4.85 per litre, up from RM4.50.

Unsubsidised RON95 rises to RM4.37, up from RM4.02.

Unsubsidised diesel jumps to RM5.27, up from RM4.92.

Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen more per litre than B10/B15, will be priced at RM5.47.

Why Prices Are Rising

The ministry pointed to heightened tensions in the Middle East, now in its 200th day.

Iran attacked 10 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US strikes on five Iranian tankers.

Attacks also extended to Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, the ministry said.

Disruptions to refining capacity in Russia and constraints on crude oil supplies have also kept refining margins high, adding further pressure on global petroleum prices.

The ministry said continued volatility in global petroleum prices is likely as both the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts drag on.

Subsidised Prices Stay Put

RON95 under the BUDI95 scheme remains at RM1.99 per litre.

Diesel under BUDI Diesel stays at RM2.10 per litre.

Subsidised petrol under SKPS remains at RM2.05 per litre, while subsidised diesel under SKDS stays at RM2.15 per litre.

This marks the 39th weekly fuel price update of 2026, and the 402nd since the pricing format was introduced in 2019.

The highest retail price market-rate (unsubsidised) diesel has ever reached in Malaysia is RM6.72 per litre.

This historic peak was hit during the 9–15 April weekly pricing cycle.

READ MORE: The Real Crisis Isn’t Just At Petrol Stations: PMO Official Sounds Alarm

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