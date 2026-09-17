Iran Attacked 10 Vessels Near Hormuz, Malaysians Pay 35 Sen More At The Pump This Week
Fuel prices rose 35 sen per litre for the week of 17–23 September, as the Middle East conflict entered its 200th day, Iran struck 10 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, and disruptions to Russian refining capacity kept global margins elevated. Subsidised prices remain unchanged.
Petron Malaysia FB / Yusof Mat Isa Malay Mail
In Brief
- Fuel prices rise by 35 sen per litre this week, with RON97 at RM4.85, unsubsidised RON95 at RM4.37, and diesel at RM5.27.
- Rising prices are driven by Middle East tensions, attacks on energy infrastructure, and disruptions to Russian refining capacity.
- Subsidised fuel prices remain unchanged, with RON95 at RM1.99 and diesel at RM2.10 per litre under government schemes.