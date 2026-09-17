Diesel Subsidy Now Follows The Driver, Not The Logbook

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government has expanded the BUDI Madani Diesel (BUDI Diesel) eligibility transfer facility, allowing registered owners of private diesel vehicles to transfer their subsidy eligibility to any eligible actual user, effective immediately.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the change at the national-level Malaysia Day 2026 celebration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

Previously, the transfer facility was restricted to immediate family members.

Registered owners can now transfer their eligibility to any Malaysian citizen holding a valid MyKad who is eligible for BUDI95 and is the designated actual user of the vehicle.

Transfers Are Subject To Appeals

Once the application is approved, the recipient can use their MyKad to purchase subsidised diesel based on the vehicle assigned to them, according to a Finance Ministry (MOF) statement.

Owners of more than one private diesel vehicle can transfer the monthly eligibility of those vehicles to a maximum of three other individuals, subject to the total number of registered diesel vehicles they own.

Registered owners retain monthly eligibility for any private diesel vehicles they have not transferred.

If an owner transfers eligibility for all vehicles they own, they will only remain eligible for the BUDI95 subsidy.

Approved recipients receive their own individual monthly eligibility, which can be used to purchase subsidised RON95, subsidised diesel, or a combination of both.

For each eligible vehicle, the transfer is allowed only once. Once approved, eligibility cannot be transferred back to the registered owner or to another individual, except under specified special circumstances.

Transfers of monthly eligibility are subject to an appeal application, Anwar said.

Anwar: Quota Instituted According To Demand

Anwar said the change followed continued concerns raised by ministers and lawmakers from Sabah and Sarawak, particularly involving owners of diesel-powered pickup trucks and four-wheel-drive vehicles.

BUDI95 (Budi Madani RON95) was announced at 300 litres per month on the eve of National Day on August 31.

The subsidised diesel limit was later raised to 400 litres per month after pickup truck and four-wheel-drive owners continued voicing grievances over the limit – an issue Anwar noted was particularly prevalent in Sabah and Sarawak.

“But this is the meaning of democracy – we listen,” Anwar said.

Under the revised provisions, buyers who purchase vehicles through a sambung bayar arrangement (an informal instalment takeover, where a buyer assumes repayments on a vehicle still registered under the original owner’s name).

The Malaysia Day 2026 celebration, themed “Malaysia Madani: Kesejahteraan Dinikmati,” was also attended by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

READ MORE: Iran Attacked 10 Vessels Near Hormuz, Malaysians Pay 35 Sen More At The Pump This Week

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.