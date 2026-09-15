TP-Link Launches Wi-Fi 8 In Malaysia

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TP-Link has officially launched Wi-Fi 8 in Malaysia, and the rollout happened at the TP-Link APAC B2B Summit 2026, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

It’s the company’s first Wi-Fi 8 launch anywhere in Asia Pacific.

At the summit, TP-Link showed off two new devices built for the standard: the Archer 8 Ultra router and the Deco 8 Ultra mesh Wi-Fi system.

It also gave attendees an early look at its upcoming Omada Wi-Fi 8 platform, aimed at business networking.

Reliability A Priority

Brian Dong, TP-Link’s Vice President for Asia-Pacific, framed the launch around a shift in what matters most in networking.

“For years, wireless technology has been sold on speed. But speed means little if a connection drops mid-meeting or a cloud application stalls at the worst possible moment,” Dong said.

He added that reliability is becoming “the real currency of digital transformation” as Malaysian organisations bring more AI and cloud-based systems into daily operations.

That reliability push is built around what TP-Link calls its Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine. The system is designed to strengthen coverage, manage congestion, and cut down interference as more devices compete for the same network. Wi-Fi 8 itself is based on the upcoming IEEE 802.11bn standard.

Where This Fits For Malaysia

The launch lands alongside the government’s Malaysia Digital 2030 (MD2030) action plan, which targets a 30% digital economy contribution to GDP and 500,000 high-value digital jobs by the end of the decade.

Malaysia’s ICT sub-sector alone pulled in RM152.9 billion in approved investments in 2025, driven largely by AI, data centres, and cloud computing.

Once it’s commercially available, TP-Link expects Wi-Fi 8 to deliver steadier coverage in large or multi-floor premises, stronger connections for devices further from an access point, and better performance during peak traffic.

The company points to offices, university campuses, hotels, retail outlets, hospitals, and factory floors running Industry 4.0 systems as the settings that stand to benefit most.

It expects the same reliability focus to eventually carry over into homes juggling multiple smartphones, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Fusion Pro Series & Omada-VIGI AI Application Developer Alliance Also Announced

TP-Link also used the summit to announce two other moves.

The first is Fusion Pro Series, a new platform that brings networking and surveillance management together in one system for businesses.

The second is the Omada-VIGI AI Application Developer Alliance, a partnership bringing together AI companies, independent developers, and technology partners.

The goal is to make it easier to build and deploy AI-powered applications on top of TP-Link’s networking and surveillance tech, for settings like smart classrooms, retail spaces, factories, and hospitality venues.

TP-Link has also signed MOUs with three Malaysian universities to introduce Omada networking courses and hands-on training, as part of building up local technical talent.

“Malaysia’s digital ambitions depend on connectivity that simply works, all the time, everywhere,” Dong said. He added that TP-Link is committed to working with local partners and industry stakeholders to grow the Wi-Fi 8 ecosystem as demand for next-generation connectivity increases.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Indoor 5G War Has A Winner; The Rural One Hasn’t Started Yet

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