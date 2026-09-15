Toy Blocks, Real Radiation Reading: The Sri Petaling “Bomb” Scare That Still Has Questions

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A suspicious box left outside a shoplot in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling triggered a full bomb squad response on Sunday (13 September).

It turned out to contain toy building blocks.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said a 33-year-old woman reported the box at around 12.57pm, in front of a shoplot along Jalan Radin Bagus.

Videos circulating online showed the area – near a Watsons pharmacy – cordoned off, and a bomb disposal officer in a blast suit can be seen approaching the box

Nearby shops and a bank temporarily shut their doors. Traffic was diverted away from the scene.

According to Fadil, initial checks on the object returned a high radiation reading. That prompted the deployment of the Bomb Disposal Unit alongside Bukit Aman’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Unit, with officers from the Malaysian Nuclear Agency also called in.

Box Confirmed To Be Radiation-Free

The box had reportedly been placed beside a TNB electrical feeder pillar, with a note on it reading “Radioactive bomb/set, 20 pieces,” according to Oriental Daily.

Police used a Recoilless Disruptor 5.0 – an explosive ordnance disposal device – to destroy the object.

Inside were several smaller boxes containing colourful building blocks resembling Lego.

The Malaysian Nuclear Agency later confirmed there were no traces of radioactivity at the scene.

Fadil said the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which covers criminal intimidation.

He also urged the public not to spread false information that could cause unrest.

Reactions to the incident were mixed online.

One commenter said it was better for the police to over-prepare than to act on a false sense of safety, adding that officers had handled the situation well.

Another questioned whether the high radiation reading was simply picked up from the nearby electrical box the item had been placed beside.

Those with information can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222.

READ MORE: [Updated] “Bomb Scare” In Sri Petaling Goes Viral, No Official Confirmation

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