Toy Blocks, Real Radiation Reading: The Sri Petaling “Bomb” Scare That Still Has Questions
Police destroyed the box with an explosive ordnance disposal device after initial checks returned a high radiation reading. Inside were Lego-like blocks. The source of the radiation reading remains unexplained.
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In Brief
- A suspicious box outside a Sri Petaling shoplot triggered a bomb squad response, but was found to contain toy building blocks resembling Lego.
- Initial checks showed high radiation readings, prompting deployment of specialist units, though the Malaysian Nuclear Agency later confirmed no radioactivity was detected.
- Police are investigating the incident under Section 506 of the Penal Code, covering criminal intimidation, and have urged the public against spreading false information.