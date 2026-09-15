Malaysian In HYROX Bangkok Disqualified For Late Start Because He Went To The Toilet First

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A Malaysian participant in HYROX Bangkok claimed he was disqualified after he went to use the restroom before the event started.

The participant, Zarif Zakaria, took part in the Men’s Open category on 13 August 2026.

He finished with a time of 1:27:48 but was given a disqualified status.

“I got DQ’ed for going to the toilet before the race. How come people can race while having diarrhea and not get DQ’ed?” he said in the post caption.

“Maybe it’s time to retire from HYROX,” he added.

Some questioned his claim, asking if he might have done something else that warranted a disqualification.

However, he responded with explaining he was disqualified due to a late start from going to the restroom before entering the race.

HYROX’s viral streak ended with skidmarks

Hyrox is an indoor fitness race that combines eight kilometers of running with eight functional workout stations.

Recently, an incident went viral at HYROX Beijing, where a participant exprienced bowel incontinence mid-race and contaminated the course with feces, sparking a heated debate online about hygiene and safety.

Joanna Wietrzyk, a 27-year-old Australian, bagged the gold medal at HYROX Beijing despite continuing the race for 30 minutes with her own liquid excrement streaming down her legs.

The organisers and judges allegedly did not stop the event, or told her to leave the course while they disinfect the contaminated areas.

The global fitness and HYROX community were divided, with some praising her dedication to win, while others criticised her for being inconsiderate about the health risks posed to her fellow participants who were on the same course and using the same equipment.

HYROX later published an official statement to address the matter, assuring that they have biocontaminant and medical procedures in place before warning its community they could be banned from the event if they are found threatening or bullying other participants.

At the time of writing, no action has been taken against Wietrzyk, and the broader HYROX community are still calling for clearer rules on the defecation disaster in Beijing.

READ MORE: HYROX Beijing Athlete Finished Race Despite Diarrhoea, Sparking Online Debate On Hygiene

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