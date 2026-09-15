Malaysian In HYROX Bangkok Disqualified For Late Start Because He Went To The Toilet First

Some questioned his claim, asking if he might have done something else that warranted a disqualification.
However, he responded with explaining he was disqualified due to a late start from going to the restroom before entering the race.
HYROX’s viral streak ended with skidmarks
Hyrox is an indoor fitness race that combines eight kilometers of running with eight functional workout stations.
Recently, an incident went viral at HYROX Beijing, where a participant exprienced bowel incontinence mid-race and contaminated the course with feces, sparking a heated debate online about hygiene and safety.
Joanna Wietrzyk, a 27-year-old Australian, bagged the gold medal at HYROX Beijing despite continuing the race for 30 minutes with her own liquid excrement streaming down her legs.
The organisers and judges allegedly did not stop the event, or told her to leave the course while they disinfect the contaminated areas.
The global fitness and HYROX community were divided, with some praising her dedication to win, while others criticised her for being inconsiderate about the health risks posed to her fellow participants who were on the same course and using the same equipment.
HYROX later published an official statement to address the matter, assuring that they have biocontaminant and medical procedures in place before warning its community they could be banned from the event if they are found threatening or bullying other participants.
At the time of writing, no action has been taken against Wietrzyk, and the broader HYROX community are still calling for clearer rules on the defecation disaster in Beijing.
Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.