Kulim Man Allegedly Stabs Wife 13 Times, Takes Shower Before Picking Up Child

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After allegedly stabbing his wife 13 times — seven times in the chest, five times in the abdomen and once in the right rib — using a folding knife, which resulted in the victim’s death, a 43-year-old man took a shower before picking up their child from the babysitter last night.

The suspect, who is also unemployed, then handed the child over to his sister at the Juru Rest and Service Area (R&R), where he informed his sister about the incident that had just happened.

He subsequently surrendered himself to police at the Lunas Police Station at about 8.40pm, together with the weapon used in the incident.

According to Sinar Harian, the murder took place at the couple’s home in Taman Tiram, Kulim in Kedah.

Kulim district police chief Superintendent Syamsul Sinring said preliminary investigations found that the man admitted to stabbing his 39-year-old wife 13 times, namely seven stab wounds to the chest, five to the abdomen and one to the right rib.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred in the master bedroom occupied by the couple and their child.

“An inspection at the scene found what were believed to be bloodstains on the bedsheet, mattress, pillow, headboard and several other items on the bed.

“The Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters Forensics Team also attended the scene and collected 11 samples related to the incident,” Syamsul was quoted as saying.

Syamsul also added that preliminary investigations found that the incident was possibly triggered by an argument between the suspect and the victim due to jealousy.

The victim was taken to Kulim Hospital by family members before she was pronounced dead at 9.30pm.

Syamsul said the suspect was detained at about 9pm while he was at the Lunas Police Station.

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