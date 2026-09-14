[Watch] Man Caught On Video Kicking Young Girl At Kota Bharu Restaurant, Police Investigating Alleged Child Abuse

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Police are looking for a man who allegedly kicked a young girl at a well-known Thai restaurant in Telipot, Kota Bharu, recently.

It’s believed that the young girl in the video is the man’s daughter.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri said police received a report from a member of the public at about 10.24 pm on Sunday (13 Sep) regarding the video.

The video was posted online by the restaurant’s owner via Facebook before going viral on Threads.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, a provision covering the abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a child.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inspector Nur Faraheen Azman Lim at 011-11136722.

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