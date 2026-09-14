[Watch] Man Caught On Video Kicking Young Girl At Kota Bharu Restaurant, Police Investigating Alleged Child Abuse
A restaurant owner’s Facebook post showing a man kicking a young girl, believed to be his daughter, at a Thai eatery in Telipot has gone viral and prompted police to open a child abuse investigation under the Child Act 2001.
In Brief
- Police are investigating a man caught on video kicking a young girl, believed to be his daughter, at a Kota Bharu restaurant.
- The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, covering abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a child.