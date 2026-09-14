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[Watch] Man Caught On Video Kicking Young Girl At Kota Bharu Restaurant, Police Investigating Alleged Child Abuse
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[Watch] Man Caught On Video Kicking Young Girl At Kota Bharu Restaurant, Police Investigating Alleged Child Abuse

A restaurant owner’s Facebook post showing a man kicking a young girl, believed to be his daughter, at a Thai eatery in Telipot has gone viral and prompted police to open a child abuse investigation under the Child Act 2001.

by
September 14, 2026
In Brief
  • Police are investigating a man caught on video kicking a young girl, believed to be his daughter, at a Kota Bharu restaurant.
  • The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, covering abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a child.

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Police are looking for a man who allegedly kicked a young girl at a well-known Thai restaurant in Telipot, Kota Bharu, recently.

It’s believed that the young girl in the video is the man’s daughter.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri said police received a report from a member of the public at about 10.24 pm on Sunday (13 Sep) regarding the video.

The video was posted online by the restaurant’s owner via Facebook before going viral on Threads.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, a provision covering the abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a child.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inspector Nur Faraheen Azman Lim at 011-11136722.

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