Umno-PH Ties Enter Competitive Cooperation Phase, Says Analyst

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Umno’s resolution to remain with the Madani Government until the end of its term, despite strong criticism of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership at its 2026 general assembly, should be viewed as a sign of political maturity rather than an indication that the partnership is heading for a split.

Political analyst from Universiti Malaya Prof Datuk Dr Azman Awang Pawi said differences of opinion were normal in a coalition government, particularly involving a major political party such as Umno.

He said Umno had a responsibility to voice concerns at the grassroots level, including over the cost of living, economic policies, Malay-Bumiputera interests, governance and the implementation of government policies.

“Criticism of the government does not necessarily mean rejection of the government,” he said in his WhatsApp reply to TRP.

Azman said the current relationship between Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) was more accurately described as “competitive cooperation”, with both sides continuing to work together in government while protecting their respective political interests.

“Umno wants to continue guaranteeing political stability, but at the same time it does not want to lose its identity and political autonomy ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16),” he said.

He described Umno’s approach as “different without separating”, allowing the party to remain in government without necessarily agreeing with every decision or approach taken by PH.

“Instead, both sides are entering a new phase of political relations that is more open, mature and realistic.

“They are cooperating in administration, but at the same time each party must defend its own interests and those of its supporters.”

Anwar-Zahid Relationship Evolved

On the relationship between Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Azman said it was too early to conclude that there was a personal feud between the two leaders.

He said that their relationship had a long history dating back to their younger political years and had gone through various phases.

However, their current relationship was no longer one that could be viewed through the traditional “teacher and student” political lens, he explained.

“Today, they are two senior leaders heading their respective parties and political blocs, with different responsibilities.

“Anwar has to maintain the overall balance of the MADANI Government, while Ahmad Zahid has to defend UMNO’s interests and ensure the party is not seen merely as a follower of PH.”

Azman said any reprimands, political jabs or differences in position between the two leaders should not automatically be interpreted as a breakdown in their personal relationship.

Instead, he said such developments were part of the political dynamics of a coalition government.

At the same time, Azman said it would also be inaccurate to dismiss the developments as mere political theatre.

“There are genuine differences in political interests. Umno is becoming more assertive in projecting its own position because the party wants to enter GE16 with a clearer identity and stronger bargaining power.”

However, as long as both leaders were able to manage their differences institutionally and professionally, the relationship remained under control.

Azman said the most important signal from Umno’s 2026 general assembly was that political differences would not be allowed to jeopardise the stability of the government.

Zahid had on Saturday, at the end of Umno’s 2026 general assembly, insisted that the lynchpin party of BN would remain supportive of the Madani Government and would back the coalition until the end of its term.

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