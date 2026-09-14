RM36 Fried Rice, RM17 Coffee At PAU 2026 Spark Online Debate

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The 2026 Umno General Assembly (PAU 2026), which concluded last Saturday, brought various political narratives into focus — from the country’s tax system to the relationships between and continued existence of political parties within the unity government.

However, behind these topics, an unexpected issue also emerged — the high prices of food allegedly sold during PAU 2026.

From RM17 coffee to RM36 fried rice, people have been questioning how Umno members could afford such expensive menu items.

On Facebook, @Ariff Kadir Al-Katami claimed that the only reason why the prices are that high is because Umno’s supporters are not ordinary, working-class people.

“For them, RM36 for a plate of fried rice is nothing. They have so much money that they probably do not even have time to count it anymore,” he said, clearly being sarcastic.

Despite the mounting criticism, some netizens also came to Umno’s defence by questioning, “Is Umno to blame for this too?”

On Facebook, @Jurupandu Pro Fii wrote that the menu being widely shared by netizens on social media consisted of à la carte items from a restaurant at the hotel located next to the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur.

“The menu that you guys are going viral with belongs to Chereza Lounge / Zende Restaurant (Seri Pacific Hotel). The hotel next to the venue is simply taking the opportunity to market itself during PAU because thousands of people are gathering there. It’s a five-star hotel, so the prices are standard!

“Hotel Prices vs Mamak Shop — How can you compare RM36 Mamak fried noodles at a five-star hotel with an ordinary mamak shop where the owner himself is the cook? The location, seating, ambience and service are different,” he wrote.

He added that there were many other food options available and that nobody was forced to eat at the hotel’s restaurants.

Meanwhile, on Threads, @nikmardhiah2000 also commented on the matter.

“Umno did not run the restaurant. It’s up to the hotel how much it wants to charge during PAU, which is held next to WTC.

“If you go to a five-star hotel, even if coffee costs RM17, why blame Umno? Next time, read until the bottom of the picture first. Don’t just look at the Umno logo and go crazy,” she wrote.

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