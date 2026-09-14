Piranha Discovery Claim At Pahang Dam Sparks Fisheries Probe

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The Pahang Fisheries Department is investigating claims that a red-bellied piranha was caught at Klau Dam in Raub, raising concerns over the possible presence of an invasive predatory species in Malaysian waters.

Its director, Roslan Abu Hasan, said officers had been mobilised to the area to verify the discovery following information from an angler who reportedly landed the fish.

Fisheries Department Investigates Claim

Roslan said the department had yet to establish whether the fish was indeed a red-bellied piranha, scientifically known as Pygocentrus nattereri, which is prohibited in Malaysia without approval from the authorities.

“The claim may be true or it may not be accurate, but we will investigate the matter tomorrow.

“I have already mobilised officers to the area (Klau Dam) to gather further information and verify the discovery of a fish species that is prohibited in the country,” Roslan was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Concerns Over Human And Environmental Risks

The claim was also shared on Threads by @nazrihamdan_, who questioned how a predatory species commonly found in South America could have ended up in Malaysia.

He highlighted concerns over the potential risks posed by piranhas, particularly if the species were to establish a breeding population.

“Moreover, species from the piranha family are prohibited from being imported, sold, kept or possessed alive without permission from the Director-General of Fisheries.

“The main risk is that the fish could injure humans.

“Another concern is its impact on local fish populations and the food chain if this predatory species manages to reproduce,” he wrote.

Several netizens responding to the post also raised questions over the role of businesses involved in importing exotic and ornamental fish.

“Definitely from fish shops that import them. Then buyers initially want to feel proud about keeping these animals. When they no longer want them, they simply release them into the river! There needs to be a thorough inspection of every order entering Malaysia,” wrote @isfanladhanie.

Another netizen, @nys.amira, called for stronger action against shops selling fish species that could threaten native fish populations if released into rivers.

“I think it’s already time to sue fish shops that sell fish that could pose a threat to the local fish population if released into rivers. Especially plecos. If it’s only ‘prohibited’, nobody will follow the rules,” she said.

What Is Red-Bellied Piranha?

Scientifically known as Pygocentrus nattereri, red-bellied piranha is a freshwater fish native to South America. It is recognisable by its silver-grey body, reddish-orange belly and sharp teeth.

The species is found mainly in the rivers across countries including Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Paraguay and Argentina.

Red-bellied piranhas typically inhabit slow-moving rivers, floodplain lakes, swamps and seasonally flooded forests. Although omnivorous, they can also act as opportunistic predators, feeding on fish, insects, crustaceans and other available food.

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