Jamil Khir Charged Over RM860 Million Tabung Haji Funds

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Former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom claimed trial over three charges of misappropriation of Lembaga Tabung Haji property worth close to RM861 million.

According to RTM, the former Jerai MP pleaded not guilty to the charges brought upon him read in front of Justice Rosli Ahmad.

According to the charge sheet, Jamil Khir was alleged to have abused his position as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, resulting in Tabung Haji disposing of funds to Saudi Arabia-based property development and project management company Al-Rawda Real Estate Development and Projects Management Co Ltd (Al-Rawda).

READ MORE: Tabung Haji Lacks Expertise For High-Risk Investments, Says Economist

The total amount allegedly involved was RM860,308,770.51, equivalent to approximately SAR766 million (Saudi riyals).

The court also granted Jamil Khir bail of RM300,000, with the condition that he surrender his passport to the court until the conclusion of the case. Nov 5 has been fixed as the next mention date for the case.

What Has Jamil Khir Been Charged With?

Jamil Khir is the latest Umno figure to be charged with misappropriating Tahung Haji’s funds. He faces three counts of allegedly misappropriating Tabung Haji assets amounting to RM860.31 million.

The Umno supreme council member claimed trial to all three charges when they were read before the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur today. The charges relate to three transactions involving the disposal of Tabung Haji assets to Al-Rawda Real Estate Development and Projects Management Co Ltd between 2015 and 2017.

According to the charges, RM42.94 million was allegedly misappropriated on April 3, 2015, followed by RM288.17 million on Dec 14, 2016 and RM529.19 million on Aug 17, 2017. The offences were allegedly committed at Jamil Khir’s office at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) in Putrajaya and at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex.

The three charges were brought under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between six months and five years, whipping and a fine upon conviction. The case is linked to investigations into the management and operations of Tabung Haji following the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the pilgrimage fund.

Jamil Khir, who served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 2009 to 2018, is among several individuals facing legal action following investigations into Tabung Haji.

READ MORE: Former Tabung Haji Chairman Abdul Azeez Charged Over RM193.5 Million Putrajaya Perdana Deal

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