HYROX Beijing Athlete Finished Race Despite Diarrhoea, Sparking Online Debate On Hygiene

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Sometimes, finishing a race is about pushing through pain.

But one athlete at the recent HYROX Beijing event has sparked a very different conversation after she appeared to suffer bowel incontinence during the competition, and continued racing.

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk, one of the world’s top HYROX competitors, competed in the HYROX Pro Women’s event at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval on Saturday (12 September).

Videos and photographs circulating online appeared to show fecal matter on Wietrzyk’s legs as she continued through various stations, including the rowing machine, sled push and wall balls.

Rather than stopping, she continued with the race and eventually completed it.

According to reports, Wietrzyk finished in 1:01:23 and was among the top performers in the event.

The incident has since gone viral, with social media users split between admiration for her determination and concerns about hygiene and the safety of other competitors.

Organisers Reportedly Cleaned The Affected Areas

According to reports, HYROX China responded to the incident by closing and isolating affected areas and race lanes.

Contaminated equipment was reportedly removed, while the venue underwent cleaning and disinfection before subsequent competition.

The incident has nevertheless prompted questions about how sporting events should handle situations involving bodily fluids or waste during competition.

HYROX’s own rules already prohibit several forms of behaviour that can affect the cleanliness of the competition environment. Its rulebook states that littering, spitting, nostril clearing and water abuse can result in penalties or disqualification.

HYROX China’s terms and conditions also give organisers the ability to remove or disqualify participants if their actions endanger the safety of other participants or violate event rules.

However, whether the existing rules specifically address bowel incontinence during a race is less clear.

At the same time, HYROX also published a statement urging the public to not direct their anger and frusrations towards their athletes.

Is This Actually Unusual?

As uncomfortable as it sounds, losing control of your bowels during extreme endurance exercise is not completely unheard of.

In fact, this has happened many times during running marathons.

High-intensity exercise can put considerable stress on the gastrointestinal system. Running in particular can cause stomach cramps, an urgent need to use the toilet and, in some cases, accidental bowel movements.

Athletes may also be dealing with dehydration, nutrition and the physical impact of repeatedly running and lifting heavy loads.

HYROX combines all of those demands into one event.

That does not necessarily mean an athlete should simply continue regardless of what happens, however.

There is a difference between an athlete pushing through pain and continuing after an incident that could potentially affect the hygiene and safety of other competitors.

A Question Of Sportsmanship And Safety

The controversy surrounding Wietrzyk’s race is therefore less about making fun of an athlete for an embarrassing bodily function and more about what should happen when something like this occurs during a major sporting event.

Wietrzyk’s determination to finish is certainly remarkable.

But organisers also have a responsibility to protect everyone taking part.

HYROX describes itself as a sport “for every body”, with more than 100 events scheduled globally in 2026.

With the sport growing rapidly, incidents like the one in Beijing could force organisers to think more carefully about procedures for medical emergencies and contamination during races.

For now, the Beijing incident has left the internet debating a rather unpleasant question:

How far should an athlete go to finish a race when their body is telling them to stop?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.