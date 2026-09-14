Elderly Man Allegedly Hits Three People In Ampang Jaya While Attempting To Park

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An 89-year-old driver allegedly stepped on the accelerator and struck three people in Jalan 4/8, Pandan Perdana in Ampang Jaya on Saturday (12 Sept).

The man was attempting to park but lost control of the car at about 11.15am. He struck a motorcyclist, a flower seller, and a pedestrian.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Khairul Anuar Khalid said all three victims received treatment at a nearby hospital.

Khairul said everyone involved has lodged a police report and initial investigations revealed the accident was caused by the driver’s negligence.

The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 (LN 166/59), which, upon conviction, carries a fine of between RM300 and RM2,000.

Should elderly citizens still drive around?

Over the years, people have questioned whether elderly citizens should still be on the road. The main concern is that health issues that come with age can affect how safely they drive.

In the past, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias proposed that older citizens be required to obtain medical clearance confirming they are physically capable of driving safely and independently.

One recent case involved a 70-year-old driver of a Proton X70 SUV who killed a food delivery rider in a head-on collision on 5 May

The driver was charged on 14 July under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving causing death.

A court mention is scheduled for 21 September, while the suspect has been released on police bail due to health reasons.

READ MORE: Rise In Elderly Citizens Getting Into Accidents

READ MORE: Old People With Health Problems Shouldn’t Be Allowed On The Road, Says PDRM

READ MORE: Elderly Driver Who Crashed Into Motorcyclist In PJ Out On Police Bail Due To Health Reasons

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