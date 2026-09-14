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“Bomb Scare” In Sri Petaling Goes Viral, No Official Confirmation
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“Bomb Scare” In Sri Petaling Goes Viral, No Official Confirmation

Social media users share footage of an alleged bomb located outside a shoplot.

by
September 14, 2026
Threads
In Brief
  • A bomb disposal unit was spotted inspecting an area near a TNB feeder pillar in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, sparking viral concern.
  • Businesses were temporarily closed and traffic diverted, though authorities had not officially confirmed a bomb threat at time of writing.

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An alleged bomb scare has gone viral on social media as several Threads users shared footage of a Bomb Disposal Unit inspecting an area near a TNB feeder pillar in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

Judging by the videos, the area appears to be just outside a Watsons pharmacy along Jalan Radin Bagus.

The location could be seen cordoned off by police, and a traffic jam ensued as traffic was diverted away from the spot where the alleged bomb was found.

According to one Threads user, businesses in the area were also forced to suspend their operations temporarily while bomb disposal experts investigate the matter.

View on Threads

Meanwhile, tensions ran high as others in the area shared footage of their own or reshared videos from others, anxiously asking for updates on the situation.

“There’s a bomb in front of Watsons! I can’t go home now because my car has been blocked off. Even the bank had to close,” said one Threads user.

View on Threads

Meanwhile, several individuals provided live updates on one Threads post as the situation unfolded.

View on Threads

At the time of writing, neither the police nor the fire department have confirmed a bomb threat in the area.

All that’s evident was that the police, fire department, and a bomb disposal unit were on the scene.

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Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.

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