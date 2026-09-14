“Bomb Scare” In Sri Petaling Goes Viral, No Official Confirmation

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An alleged bomb scare has gone viral on social media as several Threads users shared footage of a Bomb Disposal Unit inspecting an area near a TNB feeder pillar in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

Judging by the videos, the area appears to be just outside a Watsons pharmacy along Jalan Radin Bagus.

The location could be seen cordoned off by police, and a traffic jam ensued as traffic was diverted away from the spot where the alleged bomb was found.

According to one Threads user, businesses in the area were also forced to suspend their operations temporarily while bomb disposal experts investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, tensions ran high as others in the area shared footage of their own or reshared videos from others, anxiously asking for updates on the situation.

“There’s a bomb in front of Watsons! I can’t go home now because my car has been blocked off. Even the bank had to close,” said one Threads user.

Meanwhile, several individuals provided live updates on one Threads post as the situation unfolded.

At the time of writing, neither the police nor the fire department have confirmed a bomb threat in the area.

All that’s evident was that the police, fire department, and a bomb disposal unit were on the scene.

MORE TO COME

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