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Body Of 26-Year-Old Nepalese Man Found Hanging At Peak Of Bukit Perak Cave Temple
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Body Of 26-Year-Old Nepalese Man Found Hanging At Peak Of Bukit Perak Cave Temple

Firefighters from Ipoh trekked 2km up a hilly trail on Sunday afternoon (13 Sep) to retrieve the body of a 26-year-old Nepalese man found hanging from a tree at the peak of Bukit Perak Cave Temple. Police have taken over the case for investigation.

by
September 14, 2026
Credit: Balai Bomba Ipoh/FB
In Brief
  • The body of a 26-year-old Nepalese man was found hanging from a tree at the peak of Perak Cave Temple in Ipoh.
  • Firefighters trekked 2km along a hilly trail to retrieve the body, using a stretcher and ropes with police assistance.

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The body of a 26-year-old Nepalese man was found hanging from a tree at the peak of Perak Cave Temple, also known as Perak Tong or 霹雳洞 in Chinese, in Ipoh.

According to Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, the department received a report of the incident at 1.33pm on 13 September, and a team arrived at the foot of the hill roughly 10 minutes later.

The firefighters had to trek about 2km along a hilly trail to reach the peak. The firefighters, with help from police personnel, brought the body down from the hill using a stretcher and ropes.

The body has been passed to the police for further investigations. The operation, which involved six firefighters from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station, ended at 4.10 pm.

Perak Tong is a Taoist cave temple established in 1926, renowned for its intricate murals, towering Buddha statues, and a steep climb of over 400 steps leading to a panoramic view of Ipoh — making it one of the most visited heritage landmarks in Perak.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service
Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih
Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL
Tel: 03-7627 2929
Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)
Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327
FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare
In the app, click ‘MyMinda.’

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