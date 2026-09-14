Body Of 26-Year-Old Nepalese Man Found Hanging At Peak Of Bukit Perak Cave Temple
Firefighters from Ipoh trekked 2km up a hilly trail on Sunday afternoon (13 Sep) to retrieve the body of a 26-year-old Nepalese man found hanging from a tree at the peak of Bukit Perak Cave Temple. Police have taken over the case for investigation.
Credit: Balai Bomba Ipoh/FB
In Brief
- The body of a 26-year-old Nepalese man was found hanging from a tree at the peak of Perak Cave Temple in Ipoh.
- Firefighters trekked 2km along a hilly trail to retrieve the body, using a stretcher and ropes with police assistance.