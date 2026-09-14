Body Of 26-Year-Old Nepalese Man Found Hanging At Peak Of Bukit Perak Cave Temple

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The body of a 26-year-old Nepalese man was found hanging from a tree at the peak of Perak Cave Temple, also known as Perak Tong or 霹雳洞 in Chinese, in Ipoh.

According to Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, the department received a report of the incident at 1.33pm on 13 September, and a team arrived at the foot of the hill roughly 10 minutes later.

The firefighters had to trek about 2km along a hilly trail to reach the peak. The firefighters, with help from police personnel, brought the body down from the hill using a stretcher and ropes.

The body has been passed to the police for further investigations. The operation, which involved six firefighters from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station, ended at 4.10 pm.

Perak Tong is a Taoist cave temple established in 1926, renowned for its intricate murals, towering Buddha statues, and a steep climb of over 400 steps leading to a panoramic view of Ipoh — making it one of the most visited heritage landmarks in Perak.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click ‘MyMinda.’

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