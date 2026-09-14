Aaron Kwok Called Kuala Lumpur “Singapore”, At Least He Did Not Say Taiwan Is Part Of China

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Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok slipped up on stage during his Kuala Lumpur concert, mistakenly calling out “Singapore” instead of the city he was actually performing in.

Kwok was returning to Malaysia for the first time in two years for his ICONIC World Tour, playing two nights at Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil on 12 and 13 September.

Partway through the September 12 show, while praising the crowd’s energy, Kwok referred to the venue as being in Singapore.

The crowd’s reaction made it clear something was off, and Kwok caught the mistake almost immediately.

He recovered with a joke, saying the city was “right next door to Singapore.”

Kwok explained the mix-up by telling the crowd he had recently taken his family on a holiday to Singapore, which he said was likely why the country was on his mind.

Turning It Into A Bit

Rather than move past it, Kwok used the moment to ask the audience for travel recommendations, saying he wanted to bring his wife and daughters back to Malaysia on a future trip.

Fans shouted out suggestions including Melaka and Genting Highlands. One fan reportedly offered up their own house.

Kwok also shared that his daughters have taken to challenging him to the Baby Shark dance at home.

He brought four fans on stage for a dance-off of his own, including Yin Jing Shun, champion of the singing competition Golden Melody of Middle Age 4 (《中年好声音4》).

Commenters on social media platforms offered their own theories and jokes of the moment.

One commenter speculated that Kwok’s slip may have been caused by the crowd itself, noting that many fans near the stage were holding up signs referencing Singapore, which could have thrown him off.

Another said it could have been worse, pointing out that at least Kwok hadn’t confused Taiwan with China – a far more sensitive slip for a Hong Kong star to make.

One fan defended him, noting that Kwok has filmed movies in Malaysia before, and framing the error as an honest mistake rather than a sign of disinterest.

Before wrapping up, Kwok gave Malaysian fans an invitation of his own – to his New Year’s Eve countdown concert in Hong Kong on 31 December.

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