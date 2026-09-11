[Watch] Two Women’s Puppy Rescue Story Earns Praises

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For many Muslims in Malaysia, touching a dog without a legitimate reason is something they would normally avoid, particularly those who follow the Shafi’i school of thought, which is widely practised in the country.

But what happens when the animal is no longer simply a dog — but a helpless puppy crying for help?

That was the dilemma faced by two PhD scholars who came across a puppy trapped in a small drain, crying so much that its voice had become hoarse.

They were initially afraid to touch it, worrying about having to perform sertu and even feared that the puppy’s mother might attack.

But leaving the animal there did not feel right either. So, despite thier hesitation, they decided to help anyway.

In a post on Threads, @rubaaiah_ruby shared how she and a friend eventually rescued the puppy after discovering that it had apparently been stuck in the drain since morning.

Its mother was nearby, but for reasons they could not understand, it had not taken the puppy away.

“Many people felt sorry for it, but were afraid to pick it up. I was the same,” she wrote.

Then came the push she needed. Her friend, whom she jokingly described as a “dictator”, insisted that they rescue the puppy.

“I really couldn’t say no once she started acting like the headmistress,” she wrote in jest.

A Makeshift Rescue

The pair then did whatever they could to get the puppy out of the drain. Although the drain was shallow, the woman said it could fill with water whenever it rained, making the puppy’s situation potentially dangerous.

They used whatever equipment was available nearby to lift the animal out.

She even apologised for having to use the makeshift tools, stressing that they tried their best not to hurt the puppy.

Once safely placed inside a box, the puppy finally stopped crying although it appeared weak after spending the entire day trapped in the drain.

Once again, her friend took charge and asked her to get her child’s old milk bottle.

Fortunately, her house was nearby, so she went home, prepared milk for the hungry puppy and returned.

This time, her friend took on the task of feeding it and by the end of the rescue operation, both women had helped give a hungry, frightened puppy another chance.

The comment section also saw other social media users sharing similar stories of rescuing puppies trapped in drains.

According to @yayayusof, she and her husband have had several experiences helping stray animals get out of drains.

“Don’t be like me. My husband once helped a puppy out of a drain, only for it to follow us afterwards. And that’s not even the worst of it — there was another case where we spent an hour trying to get a dog out of a drain. Once we finally got it out, it started barking at us and kept going in and out of the drain,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, @akmar_yusuff said her experience taught her that puppies can be quite dramatic when they are frightened.

“Apparently, puppies are very dramatic. A month ago, we rescued a puppy that had fallen into the drain behind our house. It wasn’t injured at all, but the way it screamed when we tried to lift it… my goodness!

“We were also afraid that its mother might come down from the hill and attack us. Thankfully, nothing happened. Two weeks later, its sibling fell into the same drain. And, of course, it started screaming again.”

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