Radio Station Wants To AI-ify A Human For RM2,000, Malaysians Have Questions

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An artificial intelligence (AI) radio announcer recently “quit” from it’s job at a local station, and now the broadcasting platform is offering a paid contract to anyone who might be interested in being their next AI host.

English-language private radio station, owned by Media Prima Audio, recently announced on their instagram that they are seeking their next AI DJ through a programme titled Projext Next Gen.

The offer is simple: just agree to offer your voice, personality, and style, and they’ll create a “digital twin” of you and let it do the rest.

You don’t even need to have any radio experience to become the station’s next digital DJ and become the voice that speaks to millions of listeners.

Applications are already open and will close on 15 September 2026. Those who apply and gets chosen will receive a RM2,000 contract with the radio station.

The program is not sitting well with Malaysians

Looking to the comments section, it seems that a RM2,000 offer for a company to use a person’s likeness for their own profit is not exactly something Malaysians are raving about.

The topic of ethics are questioned, the value of the offer is criticised, and the current aversion to AI is raised.

“So basically they get to make a reusable AI version of you or someone else’s voice and personality, and all for RM2,000?” said one Threads user.

“And only for RM2,000? I feel sorry for anyone who’d sell their likeness to these people,” another person commented.

Some also highlighted how the program is taking jobs away from humans with real talent in being a radio host.

“RM2,000 and they potentially get to use your voice indefinitely? Imagine replacing a DJ earning RM10,000 a month plus EPF and SOCSO and other benefits with a one-off RM2,000 payment. Wow, genius,” a Threads user said.

DJ Aina’s ragequit stunt

Malaysians already had a bad taste left in their mouths when they witnessed the radio station’s former AI host DJ Aina supposedly up and left during an on-air session “without an explanation” a couple days ago.

The occurrence was filmed and posted on Fly FM’s social media platforms, and received heavy criticism from the public regarding the use of AI.

Many slammed the video, and called for the radio station to use real human talents instead of artificially-generated hosts.

If anything, the incident reflects the broader public sentiment on AI being used to replace people that have unique and original talents, as well as its consequences such as shrinking the job market for those who need it.

READ MORE: Your AI 80s Photo Looks Cool — But What Does It Cost The Environment?

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