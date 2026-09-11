Najib’s Pardon Application Deferred, 65 Prisoners Granted Pardons

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has granted pardons to 65 prisoners today, but disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is not among them.

The Prime Minister’s Department, in a statement, informed that Najib’s pardon application has been postponed.

According to the department, the 63rd Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya meeting was held earlier today.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, has consented to the release of 65 prisoners today.

“All non-Malaysian prisoners shall be deported and sent back to their respective countries of origin within six months of their release.

“His Majesty has also consented for the application for a pardon by Najib to be deferred to a future meeting of the Pardons Board,” the statement reads.

Speculation is rife that today’s meeting could discuss Najib’s application for a pardon, including whether he could serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

READ MORE: Najib’s Fate In King’s Hands, Says Zahid

The sixth Malaysian prime minister is currently serving a reduced six-year sentence at Kajang Prison after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

His original 12-year prison sentence and RM210 million fine were reduced to six years and RM50 million respectively following a decision by the Pardons Board in 2024.

The former Pekan MP also faces a separate 15-year prison sentence imposed by the High Court in December 2025 after he was convicted in his 1MDB trial. The sentence is due to begin after he completes his current sentence.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.