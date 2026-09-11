Malaysians Have Already Decided: Green Homes Are Worth More, And The Property Market Is Catching Up

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Price, size and location used to be the main things Malaysians looked at when buying or renting a home, but these preferences are changing.

According to PropertyGuru’s Malaysia H1 2026 Consumer Sentiment Study, 86% of Malaysians now consider sustainable features important when buying or renting a home.

78% factor in climate risks like flooding and landslides before making a property decision.

The study found 93% of Malaysians are willing, or at least open, to paying more for properties with green features.

This includes things like energy efficiency, ventilation, water use, solar readiness and EV charging access.

Safety, Community Among Top Considerations

Beyond the property itself, 30% of Malaysians said infrastructure and amenities were a priority when choosing where to live.

36% prioritised security and safety.

52% of respondents have lived in their current home for more than 10 years, underlining how much weight Malaysians place on picking a home and neighbourhood built to last.

Many Malaysians live in multi-generational or extended family households: 38% live with parents, 38% with young children, and 21% with adult children. Separately, 64% live with a spouse.

Among those planning to buy, 19% said they were doing so specifically to get more space for children or parents.

Climate Change A Top Consideration For Homebuyers

Cécile Corda, Head of Sustainability at PropertyGuru Group, said a future-ready home isn’t just about location, size and price. It also needs to adapt to people’s changing life stages and be prepared for a changing climate.

She added that PropertyGuru’s “Gurus For Good” sustainability strategy is aimed at making sustainability more practical throughout the property journey, so Malaysians can make more informed decisions.

These findings were also explored at Home for Tomorrow, a media and creator experience PropertyGuru Malaysia held at Homegrown Farms in Semenyih, featuring Corda alongside Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, President of the Malaysia Green Building Council, and Ivy and Michael Simon, founders of Homegrown Farms.

PropertyGuru’s 2025 Sustainability Report, released separately, shows the company has already rolled out sustainability-focused features elsewhere in the region – including a Green Score rating in Singapore and a Sustainable Living filter in Thailand – and plans to introduce a similar feature on its Malaysian platforms in 2026.

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