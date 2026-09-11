Jewish Billionaire Bought Stake In A Malaysian Healthcare Group? Avisena Says No

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is it true that a Jewish billionaire Henry Kravis has bought a stake in a Malaysian healthcare group?

That claim has been making the rounds online following news that US-based global investment firm KKR & Co has agreed to make a minority investment in Malaysian healthcare provider Avisena Healthcare.

But Avisena Healthcare has rejected the suggestion that its stake was bought by billionaire Henry Kravis personally, saying the investment was made by KKR and its managed funds.

According to Sinar Harian, Avisena’s Corporate Communications and Customer Service Division said the investment was made by KKR & Co, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and not in the name of any individual.

KKR and Avisena announced on Sept 3 that funds managed by KKR had entered into a definitive agreement to make a minority investment in the Malaysian healthcare group.

The financial terms and exact size of the stake were not disclosed. Previous reports had suggested the stake could be between 20% and 25%, with a value of around RM300 million to RM400 million.

Avisena stressed that the transaction was a commercial investment and did not involve a takeover or change in control of the company.

The healthcare group also said its existing shareholders and management would continue to lead the company, with its clinical services and daily operations remaining unchanged.

Avisena announced that KKR & Co, a renowned global investor, has agreed to invest in Avisena via a minority stake on Sept 3.

Who Is Henry Kravis?

Henry Kravis is the co-founder of KKR, which he established in 1976 alongside George Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg.

He currently serves as KKR Co-Executive Chairman and remains actively involved in the firm, including its regional private equity investment committees.

Kravis is also known for his philanthropic and institutional involvement, serving or having served on the boards of several cultural, educational and professional organisations.

So, What Exactly Is KKR?

KKR — short for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts — is one of the world’s major global investment firms, with businesses spanning private equity, credit, infrastructure, real estate and other investment strategies.

The firm was founded in 1976 and helped pioneer the modern private equity industry. Today, KKR manages hundreds of billions of dollars across its investment businesses and serves institutional clients including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and insurers.

In the Avisena deal, KKR said its investment would support the healthcare group’s next phase of growth, including expanding its multi-specialty services at its Shah Alam hospitals and developing new hospitals in the Klang Valley.

Avisena currently operates Avisena Specialist Hospital and Avisena Specialist Hospital 2 in Shah Alam. The group has also embarked on plans to expand its facilities, with new developments expected to increase its overall capacity significantly in the coming years.

KKR has invested more than US$20 billion globally in the healthcare sector since 2004, according to Avisena.

Its Asia-Pacific healthcare portfolio includes investments in Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Japan and China.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.