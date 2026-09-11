How Asam Pedas And A TikTok Account Got Singapore’s Health Minister A Wedding Invite From Syed Saddiq
When Muar MP Syed Saddiq fed Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung home-cooked asam pedas and convinced him to join TikTok in 2022, few would have predicted it would lead to a wedding invitation — at Level 118 of Menara Merdeka Maybank, no less.
In Brief
- Syed Saddiq invited Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung to his October wedding, symbolising the close Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relationship.
- Ong credits Syed Saddiq as his "social media teacher," a bond formed over home-cooked Muar food and TikTok in 2022.