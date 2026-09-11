How Asam Pedas And A TikTok Account Got Singapore’s Health Minister A Wedding Invite From Syed Saddiq

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Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has invited Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung to his and singer-actress Bella Astillah’s wedding on 10 October.

Syed Saddiq quipped on Facebook that Malaysia and Singapore are ‘inseparable like family,’ jokingly framing the invitation as a symbol of the two countries’ close bilateral relationship.

Ong responded a day later, adding that he was honoured to be invited to the wedding of his “social media teacher” and it was a good reason to visit Malaysia again.

Ong refers to Syed Saddiq as his ‘social media teacher,’ a bond that formed after the two met in 2022.

During a working visit to Kuala Lumpur, Syed Saddiq treated Ong to home-cooked dishes such as asam pedas, mee bandung Muar, and otak-otak Muar, and later convinced him to create a TikTok account.

Well-Wishers Pile On

Under Ong’s post, Singaporean comedian Fadzri Rashid, popularly known as Fakkah Fuzz, jokingly asked the minister to bring him along to the wedding.

Another netizen, identifying themselves as a resident of Canberra Walk promised to be well-behaved and carry the wedding gift if they could tag along. The netizen also promised to make Canberra and Sembawang, where Ong is an MP, proud.

Syed Saddiq, 33, and Bella Astillah, 32, got engaged on 28 March. Their solemnization ceremony is set for 10 October at Level 118 of Menara Merdeka Maybank, with the wedding reception also taking place that month. Additional celebrations are planned in Kuala Lumpur, Muar, and Sabah.

READ MORE: Syed Saddiq And Bella Astillah Set ‘Double10’ Wedding Date At Menara Merdeka Maybank

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