Datuk Retired Army Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Molesting 20-Year-Old Golf Caddie In Melaka
A 68-year-old retired army officer bearing a Datuk title has been charged with outraging the modesty of a young female caddie at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club, where she was working at the time of the alleged assault.
In Brief
- Retired army officer Yahya Hashim, 68, pleaded not guilty to molesting a 20-year-old golf caddie at a Melaka club.
- Bail was set at RM2,500, with a condition barring the accused from contacting or harassing the victim.