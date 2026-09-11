Datuk Retired Army Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Molesting 20-Year-Old Golf Caddie In Melaka

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On 4 September, a retired army officer bearing the title Datuk pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh magistrate’s court, accused of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a female golf caddie last month.

Yahya Hashim, 68, is accused of using criminal force against the 20-year-old victim with intent to outrage her modesty at the Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club in Bukit Katil between 8.30am and 12.30pm on 25 August.

The charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syauqi Mardia Baharudin requested bail of RM5,000, adding a condition barring the accused from harassing the victim, and pointed out that the incident took place at her place of work.

Defence counsel Melvin Tay asked for a reduced bail amount, explaining that his client is retired, has no steady income, and lives with his wife. The court also heard that the accused suffers from a prostate condition that requires ongoing medical care.

Uthman set bail at RM2,500 with one surety, and upheld the prosecution’s condition barring the accused from contacting or harassing the victim until the case is resolved.

The case is set for mention on 28 September.

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