Ampang Cat Cafe Allegedly Left 3 Cats Locked In But No Proof Yet Of Total Abandonment

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A cat cafe business had allegedly abandoned three felines in its premises after it had shut down.

It is understood that the cat cafe is located along Jalan Memanda 5 in Ampang, Selangor.

Videos and photos of the cats have gone viral on social media, with many sharing and reposting the content.

One Threads post by @hotelkuchingrm10 claimed that no one came to retrieve the cats after they were discovered, and that an animal rescuer had already lodged reports with the police, Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) on 10 September.

They also claimed to have attempted to reach out to the business owner through a phone number, but no one answered.

The cats were gone when police arrived later

On the same evening, police had visited the premises only to find that the cats were not in the premises anymore. The shop also appeared to have been tidied up.

Many shared their concerns over the fate of the cats, with some wondering whether they were taken away by their owner or simply let out of the shop to roam as strays.

At the time of writing, the whereabouts and location of the felines are uncertain.

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