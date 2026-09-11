1,500 Performers To Take Centre Stage At Tourism Malaysia’s Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026

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Tourism Malaysia will host the Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 from 23 September to 4 October, combining motorsport with Malaysian cultural showcases as part of the Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 campaign.

The festival runs across three locations: IOI City Mall Putrajaya, KLIA Terminal 1, and Sama-Sama Hotel.

It centers on two events – Colours of Speed and Colours of Art & Culture.

At IOI City Mall Putrajaya, visitors can expect motorsport-inspired showcases, including racing memorabilia and autographed items, alongside a showcase of iconic supercars.

A simulator competition will also run at the venue, where members of the public can test their racing skills and compete through qualifying stages for a shot at prizes in the final.

Culture Remains A Focus For Tourism

Colours of Art & Culture features cultural performances, music and dance, handicrafts, and interactive activities representing traditions and communities from across the country.

Its centrepiece is the Colours of Parade, featuring 1,500 dancers and cultural performers from different regions and communities across Malaysia.

The parade will showcase traditional music, dance and colourful costumes.

Full competition rules, participation requirements, registration details, schedules and terms and conditions for the parade will be announced through the festival’s official social media channels at a later date.

Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 In Full Swing

The festival is supported by a wide list of partners, including Yes Travel & Holidays, IOI Properties, JKKN, Istana Budaya, Kraftangan Malaysia, Sama-Sama Hotel, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, SNS Network, SDeal Malaysia Sim Racing & Motorsport, and HP.

Its timing coincides with continued growth in tourist arrivals, with Malaysia recording 21.1 million international visitor arrivals between January and June 2026, up 2.5% from 20.6 million in the same period last year.

Tourism Malaysia says the festival is expected to generate greater tourism activity and economic opportunities.

It is also positioned to promote cultural appreciation and benefit local communities.

The event adds to a broader push to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a competitive tourism destination.

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