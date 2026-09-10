Umno Youth Ready To Defend Melaka As Blue Stronghold, Says Akmal

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Umno Youth is ready to take on the Melaka state election and ensure the state remains a stronghold of the “blue wave”, said its chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Akmal said the movement was prepared to move beyond the Umno general assembly and translate its political message into action on the ground.

“Melaka is not merely the next stop. Melaka is the test of whether we can turn awareness into work, unity into policy and policy into people’s lives,” he said.

He was speaking during his policy speech at the Umno Youth General Assembly at the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Kuala Lumpur today.

Akmal said the lessons from recent state elections should now be put into practice in Melaka.

“Johor started it, Negeri Sembilan proved it, Melaka must implement it,” he said.

Muhamad Akmal also reiterated his previous stand to sit out the Melaka state election should Barisan Nasional (BN) work together with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

‘Umno Youth Is Ready’

Addressing Melaka Chief Minister and state BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Akmal declared that Umno Youth was ready to enter the battlefield.

“Sound the call! Arrange the ranks! We will go down to the ground! We will fight! And we will ensure Melaka remains the strongest stronghold of the blue wave!” he said.

Muhamad Akmal’s call comes as BN’s political direction for the Melaka polls remains a major focus, with discussions over possible cooperation with other parties.

He had previously said he would not contest if BN and Pakatan Harapan formed an electoral pact, stressing that he would put his political principles ahead of retaining his elected position.

‘This Is Our Path’

Muhamad Akmal also reflect on Umno Youth’s journey through difficult periods.

He said the movement had stood by the party when Umno was under pressure and when many believed it would eventually collapse.

Muhamad Akmal said Umno could not regain its strength simply by relying on its history, while Malay-Muslim unity could not be achieved merely by wishing for it.

“Umno will not become strong again simply because of its history. The ummah will not become united again simply because we dream of it. The people will not regain their trust simply because we ask for it,” he said.

He said every change the party wanted had to begin with its own members.

“All the changes we want must begin with us — because this is our path.”

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