Umno-PAS Unity Was The Principle, Election Wins Came Later, Says Akmal

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Umno-PAS cooperation did not begin after Barisan Nasional’s victories in Johor and Negeri Sembilan — it was the political understanding between the two sides that helped shape those victories, said Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Muhamad Akmal said the push for Malay unity was not a strategy adopted simply because the results went in Umno-BN’s favour, but a principle the party had stood by even when there was little to show for it.

“Let us not misunderstand. Our determination to bring about the unity of the ummah did not come after the victories in Johor or Negeri Sembilan.

“It came from the principle that Umno’s politics must have a purpose — to unite Malay-Muslim strength for the sake of religion, race and country,” he said when delivering delivering his policy speech at the Umno Youth General Assembly at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here on Thursday.

He stressed that the political results came after the party remained firm on that principle, rather than the principle being shaped by the results.

“We did not arrive at this determination because of the results. The results came after we remained firm in our determination,” Muhamad Akmal added.

He said Umno had continued with the approach despite facing criticism, accusations and doubts from those who believed the effort would fail.

“We were pressured, accused and called many things. Some thought we were crazy. Some said this effort would go nowhere. But we did not move. We continued, pushed forward and proved it,” he said.

UMNO Youth Chose To Stay When Party Was Losing

Muhamad Akmal also recalled the criticism faced when he and his team took over the leadership of Umno Youth.

“When we took over the leadership of Youth, many asked: Who is Dr Akmal? Who are these Exco members?

“We were not big names who came with luxury cars, high positions or government power. We accepted this responsibility when Umno was not strong, but when the party was losing and public confidence was falling,” he said.

Akmal said the decision to remain with Umno during its difficult period reflected the belief that the party’s struggle was ultimately about bringing Malay-Muslims together.

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PAS Is A Major Malay-Muslim Political Force

Muhamad Akmal acknowledged that PAS represented another major bloc within Malay-Muslim politics, saying recognising that reality did not diminish Umno.

Instead, he said, it showed UMNO’s willingness to confront political realities and find common ground.

“PAS is another major bloc in Malay-Muslim politics. Acknowledging that reality does not diminish UMNO. Instead, it shows our courage in facing the facts,” he said.

Akmal pointed to his recent attendance at the PAS Youth muktamar in Kelantan with about 25 Umno Youth delegates as part of efforts to open a channel of discussion that had remained closed for too long.

The engagement has since moved beyond discussions, with PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden attending the UMNO Youth assembly.

“Who would have thought that today the PAS Youth chief would be here with us in Dewan Merdeka?” Akmal said.

‘We Are Building The Bridge For The Ummah’

Akmal said UMNO Youth was not interested in claiming credit for the growing engagement with PAS.

“Whoever wants to take credit for this unity, take it. Youth is not building a bridge to write its name on it. We are building it so that the ummah can cross together.”

He said the ultimate objective was to prevent Malay-Muslim political strength from being wasted through internal divisions.

“What we want is simply for Malay-Muslim strength to no longer be wasted by continuously splitting among ourselves.”

Akmal also dismissed suggestions that his engagement with PAS was merely an attempt to find a new political partner.

“Some say we are flirting and starting to look for a political partner. I want to answer frankly: I did not go there to look for political love. I went there to find common ground for the future of the nation.”

BN-PN Cooperation Paid Off In Two State Elections

The political cooperation between Umno and PAS was put to the test in the Johor state election, where PAS supported BN candidates in seats not contested by PN. Although PN contested some seats, it won none, while BN went on to secure 48 of the 56 state seats, giving it a two-thirds majority. Umno won 36 seats, MCA eight and MIC four, while PH took the remaining eight.

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In Negeri Sembilan, the cooperation was more direct, with BN contesting 25 of the 36 seats and PN contesting 11. BN won 18 seats while PN secured seven, giving the two blocs a combined 25-seat majority and allowing them to form the state government.

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