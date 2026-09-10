Police Dismantle Drug Lab In Puncak Alam, Seize RM2.4 Billion Worth Of Narcotics In Biggest Bust of 2026

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Police have dismantled a drug processing and distribution syndicate and uncovered a drug laboratory in Puncak Alam under Op Eumenes.

The operation, carried out in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur on 15 August, resulted in the seizure of drugs worth an estimated RM2.4 billion, making it the biggest seizure of the year and one of the biggest in NCID history.

Police seized about 7.09 tonnes of liquid MDMA, 6.06 tonnes of MDMA powder, 1.04kg of cannabis, 880g of Erimin 5 pills, 180kg of ketamine, 150g of yaba pills, and 50g of methamphetamine.

The various machines and equipment believed to have been used to process the drugs were also confiscated. Under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, police also seized assets estimated to be worth RM276,000. The assets included five vehicles, namely, Toyota Vellfire, Honda City, Lexus GSE20, Proton Persona, and Perodua Myvi.

The police arrested five suspects – three local men, a foreign man, and a woman – aged between 29 and 43 during the six raids. Three of the suspects tested positive for drugs, including methamphetamine, amphetamine, ketamine and THC, while two others had prior drug-related records.

The suspects have since been charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 on 21 and 27 August.

The syndicate was believed to have been active since February 2026. The Taiwanese suspect, believed to be the syndicate’s chemist, had entered the country four times.

Police investigations found that the syndicate imported precursor chemicals as well as drug-processing machinery and equipment from China into Malaysia. These were then processed and manufactured into drugs at industrial premises, which also doubled as storage sites for the syndicate.

The syndicate may be linked to previous cases

Police believe the syndicate was headed by an individual who was fatally shot in an earlier raid in Seremban on 6 September. He is thought to have overseen the leasing of premises, the importation of precursor materials and equipment from overseas, as well as the recruitment of syndicate members.

In this raid, police dismantled a drug-processing syndicate believed to be manufacturing MDMA worth RM27.5 million, through Op Thrips carried out in Seremban and Kuala Lumpur.

Investigators also suspect the syndicate’s involvement in a kidnapping case in Selangor last July. On 18 July, police rescued a man held captive for 48 hours and arrested six individuals, including a woman, at a residential unit in i-City, Shah Alam. The abductors had reportedly demanded a RM7 million ransom.

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