No Briefing On Najib’s Pardon, Says Hannah’s Aide

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A report claiming that Federal Territories Minister and Federal Territories Pardons Board member Hannah Yeoh briefed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s pardon application has been denied.

Hannah’s press secretary, Ahmad Fazli Mohd Hadi, told TRP that the minister had not briefed anyone on the matter.

“YB Hannah never gave a briefing to anyone,” he briefly responded.

The denial comes after several local media reports claimed that Hannah had briefed the PH Presidential Council on the matter during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The reports fuelled speculation over whether Najib, who is currently serving his sentence at Kajang Prison, could be released earlier than scheduled or be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board is expected to meet on Friday (Sept 11), with Najib’s pardon application reportedly among the matters to be considered. However, it remains unclear whether the meeting will make a decision on the application or merely discuss it.

Najib is currently serving a reduced six-year prison sentence for his conviction involving the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after being convicted in 2020. The Federal Territories Pardons Board subsequently reduced his prison term to six years and the fine to RM50 million in 2024.

Najib is serving his sentence in Kajang Prison. Picture credit Sayuti Zainudin/Malay Mail Online.

The former Pekan MP was also convicted in a separate 1MDB-linked case in December last year. The High Court sentenced him to another 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.38 billion after finding him guilty of 25 charges involving abuse of power and money laundering. The sentence is scheduled to begin after he completes his current SRC International sentence.

Meanwhile, the issue has also opened another front between Umno and PH, which are partners in the Federal Government.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday criticised PH over a statement that individuals convicted of corruption or abuse of power, particularly in high-profile cases, should serve their full sentences.

Although the PH statement did not name Najib, it came amid reports that the Pardons Board could consider his application.

Asyraf accused PH of appearing to question the constitutional authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to grant pardons, saying the power is provided under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.

He also claimed that PH had shown its “true colours” by allegedly belittling and questioning the institution of the Malay Rulers for political interests.

Asyraf, however, said Umno would not pre-empt the Pardons Board’s decision or demand any particular outcome, adding that any decision made through the proper process should be respected by all parties.

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