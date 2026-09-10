Najib’s Fate In King’s Hands, Says Zahid

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Umno is hoping for the best outcome for its former president and incarcerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting, said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said the matter was under the absolute prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the King’s discretion and wisdom ultimately determining the outcome.

“We hope for the best because this power is the absolute prerogative of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I am confident that Tuanku’s discretion and wisdom will determine the final decision, which is His Majesty’s absolute prerogative to announce,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board is expected to meet tomorrow, with reports saying Najib’s application for clemency could be among the matters discussed.

However, it remains unclear whether the meeting will result in a decision on Najib’s application or merely deliberate on the matter. The meeting is expected to be chaired by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Hannah Confirms Pardons Board Meeting

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh had earlier also confirmed that the Pardons Board would meet tomorrow but declined to comment on whether Najib’s application would be discussed.

Yeoh said she was among those summoned to attend the 8.30am meeting but declined to elaborate further.

READ MORE: No Briefing On Najib’s Pardon, Says Hannah’s Aide

Najib is currently serving a reduced six-year sentence at Kajang Prison after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

His original 12-year prison sentence and RM210 million fine were reduced to six years and RM50 million respectively following a decision by the Pardons Board in 2024.

Najib also faces a separate 15-year prison sentence imposed by the High Court in December 2025 after he was convicted in his 1MDB trial. The sentence is due to begin after he completes his current sentence.

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