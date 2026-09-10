Monitor Lizard Refuses To Budge From Busy Road As Motorists Try To Move It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s a saying that goes “As stubborn as a donkey” but it seems that it applies to monitor lizards too.

One reptile went viral on social media today (10 September) after it refused to move from the middle of a busy motorway in Ukay Perdana, Selangor.

A video of the situation showed the animal just sitting on the road while a motorcyclist attempted to move it away from traffic.

Eventually, another individual came by and they worked together to move the large lizard to the curb.

Pic: Threads

Pic: Threads

Many left humorous comments, while a few people dropped some advice when handling a wild monitor lizard.

Some speculated that the creature might have been injured, and couldn’t move very well from the spot it was found in.

Pic: Threads

Monitor lizards are quite common in Malaysia

There are two common species of monitor lizards found in Malaysians jungles as well as some urban areas.

The Asian Water Monitor (Varanus Salvator) is the largest and most frequently sighted species in the country. They can grow between four to nine feet long. You’ve most likely seen this one around your neighbourhood or even along major interstate highways.

Meanwhile, the Clouded Monitor (Varanus Nebulosus) is another native species that spends more time in trees and drier forests.

Asian Water Monitor. Pic: Reptiles Magazine

What to do if you’re in the same situation as above

The first thing to do is aways prioritize your own safety. Do not attempt what the individuals in the video did.

Malaysian monitor lizards are typically shy in nature, but if threatened, they do bite or can even whip you with their strong tails and leave cuts on your skin.

They also do produce a weak venom that’s not fatal to humans, but it will cause some swelling and minor pain. The bigger risk here would be of infection from the wound.

If the reptile is not injured, give it some space and let it run away safely. If it can’t move because of an injury or stuck, you can dial 999 on your phone and call for either the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) or the fire department.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) also handles emergency wildlife situations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.