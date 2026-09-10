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Jualan Ihsan Rahmah Goes Online For The First Time: Get Up To 30% Off Essential Goods This Malaysia Day
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Jualan Ihsan Rahmah Goes Online For The First Time: Get Up To 30% Off Essential Goods This Malaysia Day

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s Jualan Ihsan Rahmah sale is now available online for the first time, offering discounts of 10% to 30% on essential goods in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations.

by
September 10, 2026
Credit: Jabatan Penerangan Malaysia/FB & Malay Mail
In Brief
  • Jualan Ihsan Rahmah goes online for the first time this 9.9 sale, offering discounts of 10% to 30% on essential goods.
  • TikTok Shop Malaysia is the primary digital partner, expanding the campaign's reach to rural and remote Malaysians.

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Malaysians can buy essential goods at a cheaper price during the Jualan Ihsan Rahmah 9.9 online sale starting from 9 September.

Held in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations, Jualan Ihsan Rahmah is a Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry initiative offering the public essential goods at discounts of 10% to 30%.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the initiative, now going online for the first time, is being carried out with backing from multiple parties, including relevant ministries, to ensure the sale reaches a wider segment of the public.

Further details, including the full list of participating sellers, will be announced soon.

From Physical Markets to Online

Jualan Rahmah was originally carried out through physical pop-up markets, hypermarkets, and mobile trucks travelling to specific locations. Moving the campaign online expands its reach to Malaysians in rural and remote areas who may not have access to these physical sales points.

TikTok announced the 9.9 edition at the TikTok Shop Summit Malaysia 2026, with TikTok Shop Malaysia as the primary digital partner. Alongside the sale, the government is also fast-tracking a new E-Commerce Bill to strengthen consumer and seller protections for large-scale online sales.

Singapore-based Shopee pioneered the 9.9 Super Shopping Day in 2016. Its success prompted competing regional platforms, including Lazada and Zalora, to follow. The concept traces back to China’s 11.11 Singles’ Day, created by Alibaba, and 9.9 now serves as the opening act for the region’s end-of-year double-digit shopping sprint — running through 10.10, 11.11, and 12.12.

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