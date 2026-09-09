Sarawak’s Flying Doctor Service To Continue – Here’s What They’ve Been Doing For Decades

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The Flying Doctor Service (FDS) will continue operating in Sarawak despite Tuesday’s helicopter crash involving a medical team on an FDS mission, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Dzulkefly said the service remains essential to communities living in remote parts of Sarawak, where access to healthcare can be severely limited by the state’s vast terrain and lack of road connectivity.

According to the New Straits Times, Dzulkefly said there were currently no plans to suspend the service following the crash, stressing its importance in ensuring healthcare reaches people living in hard-to-access areas.

The BO-105 helicopter, which had departed from Miri, was carrying five people, including the pilot, a medical officer, an assistant medical officer and two nurses. It crashed near the Long Lellang Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) airport on Tuesday (8 September).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that the helicopter was conducting an FDS mission when the incident occurred. Search and rescue operations were subsequently launched, while the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

READ MORE: Five Killed In Sarawak Flying Doctor Service Helicopter Crash

What Is The Flying Doctor Service?

Pic: Facebook / Justine Sim

Despite its name, the Flying Doctor Service is not simply an air ambulance service.

It is essentially a mobile healthcare service that uses helicopters to bring medical teams and supplies to communities that are difficult or impossible to reach by road or river.

The programme was introduced in Sarawak in 1973, specifically to address the healthcare needs of people living in remote rural areas. A similar service was subsequently introduced in Sabah in 1978.

An FDS team typically consists of a doctor, nurses and an assistant medical officer. Teams make scheduled visits to remote communities, where they provide primary healthcare, medicines, vaccinations and follow-up treatment.

The service can also be used for medical evacuations, particularly when patients are seriously ill and need to be transported to a hospital.

Why Is It So Important In Sarawak?

Sarawak’s sheer size and geography make healthcare delivery particularly challenging.

Some communities are located deep in the interior and remain difficult to reach because of mountainous terrain, rivers and limited road infrastructure. A 2024 medical journal article on the FDS noted that some rural areas in Sarawak remain beyond practical access by land or water.

Pic: DepositPhotos

As of April this year, 97 localities in Kapit, Miri and Limbang were reported to require FDS services. Depending on the location and operational capacity, teams generally visit communities once a month or once every two months.

The service can cover everything from treating minor illnesses and monitoring chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension to providing maternal and child healthcare, vaccinations and disease prevention.

It has also been used to deliver medicines and medical supplies to remote health facilities and support emergency evacuations.

Why Can’t The Government Simply Replace It?

That is part of the challenge.

Ideally, better roads and permanent healthcare facilities would eventually reduce the need for helicopter-based medical services. But building roads and infrastructure into extremely remote parts of Sarawak can take years and involve considerable expense.

For now, the FDS remains a practical way of bringing healthcare directly to isolated communities.

The government has continued investing in the service. In 2024, the Health Ministry allocated RM12.38 million for helicopter rentals and mobile flight services under the FDS, with RM8.30 million allocated to Sarawak and RM2.13 million to Sabah.

The ministry has also continued looking at ways to expand what the service can provide. In July, for example, the Health Ministry said it was exploring the possibility of using FDS helicopters to bring dental teams to remote Sarawak communities.

Ultimately, the decision to continue the FDS highlights the difficult balancing act facing healthcare authorities: the service carries inherent logistical and aviation risks, but for some rural communities, not having the service could mean having little or no access to timely medical care at all.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Flying Doctor Allowance Has Been RM30 Since 1978 — The Indemnity Form, However, Was Always Ready

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